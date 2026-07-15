Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
|Printable version
UK sanctions Iran-linked criminal group that publicly claimed responsibility for recent attacks on Jewish locations
Statement from the Foreign Secretary on the sanctioning of Islamic Movement of Companions of the Right (IMCR) (13 July 2026).
Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper recently said:
Despite repeated warnings, Iran has continued in its attempts to undermine the safety and security of the UK through its use of criminal networks and proxy groups.
We are clear that we will not tolerate foreign-backed threats that target the UK or our allies. That’s why we are today going one step further and announcing sanctions on the Islamic Movement of Companions of the Right (IMCR), otherwise known as HAYI, an organisation who have publicly claimed responsibility for 7 attacks at UK locations linked to Jewish and Israeli communities, and Persian-language media, including the antisemitic arson attack on four Hatzola ambulances in Golders Green in March.
Today’s action follows my update to Parliament, where I set out that between March and May, there were a series of attacks across Europe and in the UK, and that sitting behind IMCR were members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Qods Force, who almost certainly directed IMCR attacks across Europe.
This government will never stop in its commitment to protect the Jewish community, and we continue to work urgently to stamp out vile antisemitism from our streets. I have summoned the Iranian Ambassador to reiterate this at the highest levels of the Iranian system and to condemn Iran’s malign behaviour.
Today’s announcement builds on action set out by the government today to designate the IRGC and the IMCR. The UK Government will continue to hold the Iranian regime, and those acting on its behalf, to account to protect national security and keep the British people safe.
Background
- Foreign Secretary Written Ministerial Statement on State Threats, 13 July 2026: UK Parliament
- since the start of 2022, the UK has responded to more than 20 Iran-backed plots, presenting potentially lethal threats to British citizens and UK residents
- the recent designations were made under the 2023 Iran Sanctions Regulations, which came into force in December 2023
- the UK has more than 550 sanctions designations in place on Iranian individuals and entities in response to the regime’s human rights violations, nuclear escalation and malign influence internationally. Over 240 designations have been imposed since this government came into office. View the full UK Sanctions List
The following organisation is sanctioned by the UK and is subject to an asset freeze :
- Islamic Movement of Companions of the Right (IMCR)
Definitions:
- asset freeze: an asset freeze prevents any UK citizen, or any business in the UK, from dealing with any funds or economic resources which are owned, held or controlled by the designated person. It also prevents funds or economic resources being provided to or for the benefit of the designated person. UK financial sanctions apply to all persons within the territory and territorial sea of the UK and to all UK persons, wherever they are in the world
- the UK has sanctioned the Islamic Movement of Companions of the Right (IMCR) as there are reasonable ground to suspect IMCR involvement in hostile activity by the Government of Iran, including activity undermining the security of the UK and other countries and attacks against persons and assets in the United Kingdom or another country
Media enquiries
Email newsdesk@fcdo.gov.uk
Telephone 020 7008 3100
Email the FCDO Newsdesk (monitored 24 hours a day) in the first instance, and we will respond as soon as possible.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-sanctions-iran-linked-criminal-group-that-publicly-claimed-responsibility-for-recent-attacks-on-jewish-locations
Latest News from
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
UK government launches campaign with survivors and families to prevent methanol poisoning tragedies abroad15/07/2026 15:15:00
Travelling Brits urged to ‘Know the Signs’ following cases of death and serious illness overseas.
UK creates first envoy role to support British nationals detained abroad15/07/2026 14:10:00
Former Foreign Office Minister Alistair Burt will support British nationals in the most difficult and complex cases.
FCDO summons Iranian Chargé d'Affaires over Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Qods Force’s role in directing attacks by proxy groups15/07/2026 13:05:00
The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office yesterday summoned the Iranian Chargé d'Affaires in London in response to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Qods Force’s (IRGC-QF) role in directing proxy groups to carry out a series of attacks across Europe.
UK finalises historic treaty with EU to secure economic future of Gibraltar15/07/2026 11:10:00
Minister of State Stephen Doughty signs UK-EU Treaty on Gibraltar with EU Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič in Brussels.
UK–Australia Strategic Dialogue on Gender Equality: joint statement, May 202614/07/2026 14:10:00
The governments of Australia and the United Kingdom gave a joint statement following the third UK–Australia Strategic Dialogue on Gender Equality on 4 May 2026.
Support for IRGC outlawed in crackdown on foreign state proxies14/07/2026 13:20:00
The IRGC are among the first bodies designated under new powers to crack down on foreign state-backed activity in the UK.
UK and EU strike Russian cyber networks with new sanctions14/07/2026 10:25:00
UK and EU hit back with first joint cyber sanctions package.
“Do you know where I can get blonde highlights?” The most unusual requests from Brits abroad for consular assistance13/07/2026 14:10:00
Brits heading overseas this summer urged to check Travel Advice as the FCDO highlights unusual requests for consular assistance.
E3 Statement on Iranian Attacks13/07/2026 12:25:00
A statement given yesterday by the E3 (UK, France & Germany) on Iranian attacks in the Strait of Hormuz and countries in the region.