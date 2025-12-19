UK sanctions perpetrators of violence against civilians across Syria

Individuals and organisations linked to violence against civilians throughout Syria are today sanctioned by the UK as it continues to pursue those responsible for violence against the Syrian people.

Foreign Secretary announces sanctions against organisations and individuals involved in violence against civilians.

UK Government targets individuals involved in the coastal violence earlier this year and Assad-era atrocities, to hold to account perpetrators of human rights abuses.

The UK reaffirms commitment to working with the Syrian Government to support the country’s economic recovery and transition to a more stable, free and prosperous future.

Individuals and organisations linked to violence against civilians throughout Syria are today sanctioned by the UK as it continues to pursue those responsible for violence against the Syrian people.

The Foreign Secretary has announced measures against individuals involved in the coastal violence in March, as well as historic violence committed during the Syrian Civil War.

Today’s announcement exposes the role that four individuals and three organisations have played in suspected atrocities committed throughout the height of the Syrian Civil War, and in violence across coastal regions of Syria in Latakia and Tartous Governorates earlier this year. Additionally, two individuals who financially supported the Assad regime are also being sanctioned.

The new package of measures forms part of the UK government’s ongoing commitment to seek accountability for abuses against the Syrian people, both by the former Assad regime and other actors.

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said:

Over a year since the liberation from the brutal Assad regime, the UK continues to stand with the Syrian people and support the Syrian Government in delivering an inclusive political transition. Accountability and justice for all Syrians is vital to ensure a successful and sustainable political settlement in Syria. That’s why I am today announcing sanctions against several individuals and organisations for their involvement in horrific violence against the civilian population in Syria. These designations send a clear message to those who seek to undermine the peaceful and prosperous future of all Syrians. The UK remains committed to working with the Syrian Government to support the country’s economic recovery and deliver for a Syria that recognises the voices and needs of all citizens.

One year on since Syria was liberated from the Assad regime, which committed awful atrocities against the Syrian people, these sanctions form part of the UK Government’s support to the people of Syria, and our commitment to pursue accountability for all actors committing human rights abuses in Syria, including those affiliated with the former Assad regime.

The following individuals are today subject to an asset freeze, travel ban and director disqualification:

Ghaith Dalla – A former senior regime military commander, leader of a pro-regime militia group.

Miqdad Fatiha – A former regime military commander, leader of a pro-regime militia group.

Mohammad al-Jasim – Commander of Sultan Suleiman Shah militia group.

Sayf Boulad – Commander of Hamza Division militia group

Mudallal Khoury – a Syrian/Russian businessman who helped finance the activities of the Assad regime

Imad Khoury –a Syrian/Russian businessman who helped finance the activities of the Assad regime

The following organisations are today subject to an asset freeze:

Sultan Murad Division – A militia group

Sultan Suleiman Shah Division – A militia group commanded by Mohammed al-Jasim

Hamzat Division – A militia group commanded by Sayf Boulad

The UK remains committed to supporting the Syrian people to rebuild their country and economy towards a more stable, free and prosperous future.

On 24 April, the UK amended its sanctions regulations on Syria, and removed UK restrictions on some sectors including finance, trade and energy production, helping to facilitate essential investment into Syria. The UK remains committed to supporting Syria’s transition to a more stable and prosperous country, bolstering regional and UK security.

Background:

Definitions: