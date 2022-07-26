Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
UK sanctions Russian officials propping up Putin’s proxy administrations in Ukraine
The Foreign Secretary Liz Truss announces a new sanctions package including sanctions on Kremlin imposed 'officials' in Luhansk and Donetsk.
- Kremlin imposed ‘officials’ in Luhansk and Donetsk sanctioned
- Russia’s Minister and Deputy Minister of Justice, who are supressing their own people, sanctioned
- sanctions on 2 nephews of major Russian oligarch
- UK targets Syrian individuals undermining Ukrainian territorial integrity
The UK government has today (26 July) sanctioned Vitaly Khotsenko and Vladislav Kuznetsov, the Russian-imposed Prime Minister and First Deputy Chairman of the so-called ‘Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics’, for undermining Ukrainian territorial integrity.
Khotsenko and Kuznetsov have been sent to implement Russia’s policies across the invaded region, supporting Putin’s plans to illegally annex more of Ukraine and use sham referendums to falsely legitimise their occupation.
Twenty nine regional governors from across Russia have also been sanctioned today. The governors have been directed by the Kremlin to transfer funds to the so-called ‘Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics’, facilitating the Russian occupation in attempting to wrest territory from Ukraine.
The Russian Minister of Justice Konstantin Chuychenko and Deputy Minister of Justice Oleg Sviridenko are also being sanctioned today. The pair are suppressing their own people by targeting those speaking out against the war. They are expanding their power to repress Russian citizens’ freedom of speech by signing a new law that expands the criteria for “foreign agents” to include anyone who the authorities declare to be “under foreign influence”. Those found guilty will be branded as criminals and will be barred from receiving state financing, teaching at state universities, working with minors, or providing expertise on environmental issues.
Also sanctioned today are Sarvar and Sanjar Ismailov, nephews of major Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov who has close ties to the Kremlin. Both Sarvar and Sanjar have significant interests in the UK, it is believed that they own homes in Highgate and Hampstead Heath.
The Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said:
We will not keep quiet and watch Kremlin-appointed state actors supress the people of Ukraine or the freedoms of their own people.
We will continue to impose harsh sanctions on those who are trying to legitimise Putin’s illegal invasion until Ukraine prevails.
In coordination with the EU, the UK is also targeting 2 groups of Syrian individuals. One group is responsible for recruiting Syrians to fight in Russia’s war in Ukraine, while the other is supporting the repressive Syrian regime – perpetuating and benefitting from Putin’s agenda of international turmoil.
Today’s sanctions build on the UK’s hard-hitting sanctions package on Russiawhich includes designations on more than 1,100 individuals and more than 100 entities. Additional powers have also recently come into force, including the prohibition of new UK investment into Russia, the banning of Russian gold from the UK’s world-leading bullion market, and further expanding of the criteria for who can be sanctioned.
Profiles on main designations
-
Sanjar Ismailov, nephew of Alisher Usmanov (sanctioned in March) and son of Gulbakhor Ismailova (sanctioned in April). Usmanov was sanctioned for his association with Putin and for carrying on business in sectors of strategic significance through his holding company, USM Holdings. Sanjar Ismailov is subject to an asset freeze
-
Sarvar Ismailov, previously a director at Everton Football Club. Nephew of Alisher Usmanov (sanctioned in March) and son of Gulbakhor Ismailova (sanctioned in April). Usmanov was sanctioned for his association with Putin and for carrying on business in sectors of strategic significance through his holding company, USM Holdings. Sarvar Ismailov is subject to an asset freeze
Officials
-
Vitaliy Pavlovich Khotsenko was appointed as so-called ‘Prime Minister’ of the so-called ‘Donetsk People’s Republic’ in eastern Ukraine in June 2022. Khotsenko is subject to a travel ban and asset freeze.
-
Vladislav Garievich Kuznetsov was appointed as the so-called ‘First Deputy Chairman’ of the so-called ‘Luhansk People’s Republic’, a senior position within the illegitimate government of the Luhansk region in June 2022. Kuznetsov is subject to a travel ban and asset freeze
Ministers
-
Konstantin Anatolyevich Chuychenko was appointed as the Russian Federation Minister for Justice in January 2020 having previously served as Deputy Prime Minister of Russia. He graduated from Leningrad Law School as part of a clique of other influential elites, including already-sanctioned Dmitry Medvedev. Chuychenko has also previously served in the KGB. Chuychenko is subject to a travel ban and asset freeze.
-
Oleg Mikhailovich Sviridenko has been Russia’s Deputy Minister for Justice since 2020. Sviridenko graduated from the Faculty of Law of Moscow State University in 1989. Sviridenko is engaged in policies and actions which undermine or threaten the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine. Sviridenko is subject to a travel ban and asset freeze
Governors subject to a travel ban and asset freeze
- Alexander Viktorovich Moor
- Alexander Vasilievich Bogomaz
- Roman Vladimirovich Starovoit
- Gleb Sergeyevich Nikitin
- Yevgeny Vladmirovich Kuyvashev
- Alexei Leonidovich Teksler
- Dmitry Igorevich Azarov
- Radiy Faritovich Khabirov
- Oleg Alekseyevich Nikolayev
- Alexander Viktorovich Uss
- Andrei Alexandrovich Travnikov
- Roman Viktorovich Busargin
- Alexander Alexandrovich Avdeev
- Denis Vladimirovich Pasler
- Andrei Ivanovich Bocharov
- Alexander Yurievich Drozdenko
- Maxim Borisovich Egorov
- Oleg Aleksandrovich Kuvshinnikov
- Vladimir Viktorovich Uyba
- Vladislav Valeryevich Shapsha
- Vladimir Vladimirovich Vladimirov
- Aisen Sergeyevich Nikolayev
- Aleksandr Viktorovich Gusev
- Vasily Aleksandrovich Orlov
- Dmitry Andreevich Artyukhov
- Igor Georgievich Artamonov
- Viktor Petrovich Tomenko
- Mikhail Vladimirovich Razvozhayev
- Andrei Yuryevich Vorobyov
Syria designations under the Russia Regime
-
Muhammad Al-Salti is the Commander-in-Chief of the ‘Palestine Liberation Army’. Al-Salti is active in the enrolment of Palestinian refugees to fight alongside Russian forces in Ukraine. Al-Salti is engaged in and providing support for policies and actions, which undermine or threaten the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine. Al-Salti is subject to a travel ban and asset freeze
-
Abu Hani Shammout was the head of the Brigade Al-Ahdah Al-Omary, a Syrian military officer, Shammout is active in the enrolment of Syrian mercenaries to fight for the Russian forces in Ukraine and previously to fight in Libya. Shammout by virtue of his role in the enrolment of Syrian mercenaries to fight alongside Russian troops in Ukraine, is engaged in and providing support for policies and actions, which undermine or threaten the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine. Shammout is subject to a travel ban and asset freeze
-
Nabeul Al-Abdullah is a commander of the National Defence Forces in the city of Suqaylabiyah. Al-Abdullah has been overseeing the recruitment of Syrian mercenaries to fight for the Russian forces in Ukraine. Al-Abdullah,is engaged in and providing support for policies and actions, which undermine or threaten the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine. Al-Abdullah is subject to a travel ban and asset freeze
-
Simon Al-Wakil is a commander of the National Defence Forces in the city of Maharda (Hama). Al-Wakil collaborates directly with the command of the Russian forces in Syria and is active in the enrolment of Syrian mercenaries to fight for the Russian forces in and Ukraine. Al-Wakil, is engaged and providing support for policies and actions, which undermine or threaten the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine. Al-Wakil is subject to a travel ban and asset freeze
-
Al-Sayyad Company for Guarding and Protection Services Ltd is a Syrian private security company. Al-Sayyad Company have been active in the protection of Russian economic interests in phosphates, gas and in securing oil sites in Syria and have recruited Syrian mercenaries to fight abroad in support of Russia’s interests including in Libya and Ukraine. Al-Sayyad Company by virtue of their role in the enrolment of Syrian mercenaries to fight alongside Russian forces in Ukraine, is engaged in and providing support for policies and actions, which undermine or threaten the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine. Al-Sayyad Company is subject to an asset freeze
-
Fawaz Mikhail Gerges is the CEO of Syrian private security company, Al Sayyad Company for Guarding and Protection Services. Al Sayyad company have been active in the protection of Russian economic interests in phosphates, gas and securing oil sites in Syria and have recruited Syrian mercenaries to fight abroad in support of Russia’s interests including in Libya and Ukraine. Gerges, as the CEO of Al Sayyad company, who have been is active in the enrolment of Syrian mercenaries to fight alongside Russian forces in Ukraine, is engaged in and providing support for policies and actions, which undermine or threaten the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine. Gerges is subject to a travel ban and asset freeze
Syria designations under the Syria Regime
-
Saleh Al-Abdullah is a Brigadier General in the Syrian Armed Forces and is leader of the Sixteenth Brigade. Al-Abdullah, by virtue of his leadership role in the Syrian Armed Forces is and has been involved in repressing the civilian population in Syria. Al-Abdullah is subject to a travel ban and asset freeze
-
Sanad Protection and Security Services is a Syrian private security company established in 2017 and headquartered in Damascus. Sanad Protection and Security Servicers are active in the protection of Syrian regime and Russian economic interests in phosphates, gas and in securing oil sites and are supervised by the Wagner Group in Syria. Sanad Protection and Security Services is involved in supporting or benefiting the Syrian regime and is directly owned by persons involved in supporting or benefiting the Syrian regime. Sanad Protection and Security Services is subject to an asset freeze
-
Ahmed Khalil Khalil is the co-owner of Sanad Protection and Security Services. This is a Syrian private security company established in 2017 and headquartered in Damascus. Sanad Protection and Security Services are active in the protection of Syrian regime and Russian economic interests in phosphates, gas and in securing oil sites and are supervised by the Wagner Group in Syria. Khalil, by virtue of his position as a prominent person operating and controlling businesses in Syria and through his association with other persons involved, is involved in supporting and benefiting from the Syrian regime. Khalil is subject to a travel ban and asset freeze
-
Nasser Deeb Deeb is the co-owner of Sanad Protection and Security Services. Sanad Protection and Security Services is a Syrian private security company established in 2017 and headquartered in Damascus. Sanad Protection and Security Services are active in the protection of Syrian regime and Russian economic interests in phosphates, gas and in securing oil sites and are supervised by the Wagner Group in Syria. Deeb Deeb, by virtue of his position as a prominent person operating and controlling businesses in Syria, and through his association with other involved persons with links to the Syrian regime, is involved in supporting and benefiting from the Syrian regime. Deeb Deeb is subject to a travel ban and asset freeze
-
Issam Shammout is a leading and prominent businessperson operating in Syria. Shammout is the owner of Cham Wings, a Syrian airline and Head of Shammout Group is his private business group, both of which have significant ties to the Syrian regime. Shammout, by virtue of his leadership role in Cham Wings, supports and benefits the Syrian regime and is associated with other involved persons with links to the Syrian regime. Shammout is subject to a travel ban and asset freeze
View the full UK Sanctions list.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-sanctions-russian-officials-propping-up-putins-proxy-administrations-in-ukraine
