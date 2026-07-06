UK sanctions Russians developing chemical weapons used to kill Alexei Navalny and Dawn Sturgess

The UK is sanctioning Russian actors involved in the development of deadly toxins Novichok and Epibatidine, linked to the deaths of Alexei Navalny and Dawn Sturgess.

The UK is sanctioning Russian actors involved in the research, development and production of the deadly Novichok nerve agents and the lethal toxin Epibatidine used in the poisoning of Alexei Navalny and Dawn Sturgess.

After exposing Navalny’s death in 2024, the UK is shining a light on Russia’s heinous violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention, urging Russia to stop this deadly activity.

Ahead of the NATO Summit in Ankara, the UK continues to expose and deter Russia’s barbaric use of chemical weapons both on and off the battlefield.

Seven individuals and two leading scientific research institutes involved in Russia’s barbaric, undeclared and illegal chemical weapons programme have today [6 July] been sanctioned by the UK. The UK’s action targets those involved in developing the deadly toxin Epibatidine and Novichok nerve agents used to poison Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny and British national Dawn Sturgess.

These new measures directly hit two leading scientific research centres and key individuals involved in the development and production of toxic chemicals for purposes prohibited under the Chemical Weapons Convention.

At the NATO Summit in Ankara this week, the UK will join NATO allies in strengthening collective security to tackle the long-term threat posed by an increasingly reckless and dangerous Russia, Its egregious and irresponsible actions, including the barbaric full-scale invasion of Ukraine, continue to undermine democracy.

This is the latest step in the UK’s efforts to expose and deter Russia’s illegal chemical weapons activity and comes after partners united at the Munich Security Conference in February to confirm the abhorrent circumstances around the death of Alexei Navalny in Russian custody. Only the Russian state had the means, motive and opportunity to deploy this lethal toxin to target Navalny, and the UK holds it responsible for his death.

Foreign Secretary, Yvette Cooper said:

Russia’s repeated use of chemical weapons is a sickening violation of international law and a direct threat to global security. From the use of Novichok nerve agents in Salisbury to Epibatidine in Siberia, poisoning Dawn Sturgess and Alexei Navalny, Russia continues to use barbaric tools to inflict death and suffering on innocent civilians, including in Ukraine. We will continue to call out Russia’s violations of the Chemical Weapons Convention, hold those responsible to account, and work with allies to deter further use of these dangerous weapons.

Those sanctioned include directors and technical specialists at leading scientific research institutes involved in Russia’s development and synthesis of toxic chemicals.

These institutes include SC Signal, a Russian state scientific research institute, GNIII VM, the State Scientific Research and Testing Institute for Military Medicine and GosNIIOKhT the State Scientific Research Institute for Organic Chemistry and Technology, which the UK sanctioned in October 2020.

Individuals sanctioned today include Vladimir Kondratyev who co-authored a paper on the testing of Epibatidine focusing on its toxic qualities as well as Andrei Antokhin and Viktor Taranchenko who conducted research on Novichok nerve agents.

The announcement comes ahead of this week’s NATO Ankara Summit (7-8 July), where the UK will continue to work with allies to provide military aid to Ukraine and strengthen the country’s defences. The UK will also reaffirm that NATO stands ready to defend its citizens against the long-term threat posed by Russia.

The UK has now sanctioned over 3,400 individuals and organisations in response to Russia’s aggression in Ukraine and will continue to expose and combat its hostile activity at every opportunity.

Notes to editors:

This announcement comes just before the 112th Executive Council session at the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) at the Hague from 7th July – 10 July.

The individuals sanctioned today are:

o ARTUR ZHIROV – Director of SC Signal

o ANDREI ANTOKHIN – Deputy Head of SC Signal

o SERGEI CHEPUR – Head of GNIII VM

o VLADIMIR KONDRATYEV – Director at GosNIIOKhT

o ALEKSANDR MAKHLAY – Chief Scientist – SC Signal

o IVAN KRAVSTOV – Head of 4th Scientific Research Department at SC Signal

o VIKTOR TARANCHENKO – Head of the 1st Scientific Research Centre at SC Signal.