UK seafood makes a splash in Vietnam in major export boost

The UK seafood industry celebrates a breakthrough recently (1 April) as Vietnam grants market access for British live seafood products, opening new opportunities for growth and trade.

The agreement unlocks significant opportunity for exports of live seafood from the UK to Vietnam, who are amongst the highest consumers of seafood per capita and the highest in South East Asia.

British seafood is known globally for its taste, quality, and rich heritage, and Vietnamese consumers will now have access to premium seafood products in their preferred live form sourced from the UK’s vibrant and vast coastline, including popular varieties such as lobster and brown crab.

These additions will enrich culinary options for Vietnamese consumers, who eat approximately 37kg of seafood per person each year, allowing them to experience the distinctive flavours and exceptional quality that have made British seafood renowned worldwide.

British seafood exports to Vietnam have already shown strong growth, with fresh, frozen, and processed products seeing a 40% increase in the first 9 months of 2024 compared to 2023.

In line with the Government’s priority of delivering economic growth and putting more money into working people’s pockets under the Plan for Change, this breakthrough creates new export opportunities that coastal communities across the length and breadth of the UK have pushed for in recent years. Unlocking the Vietnamese live seafood market will boost local economies and support jobs across Britain’s shorelines, contributing to nationwide economic growth.

Minister for Food and Rural Affairs Daniel Zeichner recently said:

This is a tremendous win for our seafood industry. By securing access to Vietnam’s thriving live seafood market, we’re opening new opportunities for British businesses while supporting jobs across the UK as part of our Plan for Change. Our high-quality seafood is increasingly sought after worldwide, and this agreement demonstrates our commitment to get British exports moving by helping producers reach valuable international markets.

Minister for Exports Gareth Thomas recently said:

This is a welcome and significant breakthrough, opening up a new and lucrative market to live seafood exporters across the UK. We know that when businesses export the whole economy benefits. That is why this government will continue to support businesses by removing trade barriers to enable them to take advantage of export opportunities abroad to grow the economy at home.

Access to the Vietnamese market is estimated to generate around £20 million for the UK seafood industry over the next five years, according to the Shellfish Association of Great Britain (SAGB).

David Jarrad, CEO of Shellfish Association of Great Britain recently said:

We have been delighted to engage with government officials in the UK and Vietnam and help achieve this export agreement. The opening of another market for our sector is great news for the industry and demonstrates the strong worldwide demand for the UKs quality live shellfish.

Vietnamese importers are willing to pay competitive prices for British seafood varieties that have less demand in UK and European markets, providing an important alternative revenue stream for dozens of seafood traders.

Through dialogue and collaboration with Vietnamese officials, Defra and the Department for Business and Trade (DBT) resolved concerns, cleared regulatory barriers, and showcased the high standards of British seafood production to create new opportunities for UK exporters.

These officials will work closely with the UK seafood sector and industry bodies to ensure a smooth transition into the Vietnamese market.