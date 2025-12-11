Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
UK secures £840m in valuable fishing opportunities for 2026
Agreements between the UK, EU, Norway and other coastal states secure access to over 80 stocks for British fishing industry
The UK has reached agreement with the EU, Norway and other coastal states on catch opportunities for shared stocks for 2026, including agreements for popular whitefish stocks in the North Sea. These provide access to over 520,000 tonnes of fishing opportunities for 2026, worth an estimated £830 million.
Additionally, the UK participated in multilateral consultations which brings the total UK fishing opportunities secured in deals to £840m. This includes an increase of bluefin tuna quota from 63 tonnes up to 231 tonnes.
The deals come amid challenging scientific evidence showing that certain stocks, such as cod, whiting, haddock, sole and plaice are under significant pressure. As part of the agreements all parties are required to take action to recover stocks and safeguard them for future generations.
Fisheries Minister Dame Angela Eagle said:
This year, more than others, it has been vitally important to respond to concerning scientific evidence about fish stock levels.
By working closely with the EU, Norway and other countries, the UK has secured over 520,000 tonnes of valuable fishing opportunities for British fisheries next year while taking action to safeguard stocks for future generations.
This is a balanced and sustainable approach which will help recover important stocks to healthy and productive levels whilst also giving fishing communities the opportunities they need to thrive.”
The negotiations demonstrate the UK’s commitment to working constructively with the EU, Norway and other coastal states to navigate difficult scientific advice and find pragmatic solutions that protect marine ecosystems whilst supporting coastal communities.
Sustainability has been at the heart of the UK’s approach to negotiations. The UK has based its approach on the best available science from the International Council for the Exploration of the Sea, to manage fisheries sustainably while securing opportunities for UK fleets.
This approach has also considers the experiences of stakeholders within the UK most affected by the outcome of these negotiations, including the UK fishing industry, the recreational sector, and environmental NGOs.
Throughout the negotiations, the UK government has worked closely with the devolved governments to ensure the benefits are spread across the UK.
Negotiations breakdown in detail
As an independent coastal state, the UK negotiates with other coastal states each year to manage shared fisheries. These talks determine the total allowable catches (TACs) for around 100 fish stocks – setting limits on how much can be caught the following year based on the health and vulnerability of each stock and ensuring that fishing levels respond to the latest scientific advice about which stocks need protection and which can sustain higher catches.
UK-EU bilateral
Through a bilateral deal with the EU, the UK has secured fishing opportunities of 150,000 tonnes for the UK fishing industry worth around £430 million, based on historic landing prices. The UK also secured continued access to fish non-quota stocks in EU waters, worth around £25 million in 2024.
In the face of challenging scientific evidence, the UK has secured key priorities for UK industry, including increased opportunities for the pollack and seabass fisheries, a commercially viable total allowable catch (TAC) for Irish Sea herring, the removal of a maximum landing size for spurdog, and geographical flexibility for sole in the Celtic Sea (Area 7).
In direct response to the depleted status of cod, whiting, haddock, sole and plaice stocks in the Celtic Sea, Irish Sea and Channel, the agreement will see the introduction of new technical measures for EU and UK vessels to reduce overfishing of these vulnerable stocks. For example, the adoption of larger mesh sizes for some EU and UK vessels in the Celtic Sea and Channel and new selectivity devices for the Nephrops fishery in the Irish sea.
Defra will continue to work closely with the fishing industry to support them to implement new measures in 2026.
UK-EU-Norway trilateral
The trilateral deal with the EU and Norway secures UK fisheries 290,000 tonnes of fishing opportunities in the North Sea and surrounding waters, worth up to £380 million based on historic landing prices.
This year the UK have also secured a landmark deal on North Sea herring to deliver more sustainable trilateral management of the stock. The trilateral agreement secured a workable outcome for the UK whitefish industry in the face of very challenging scientific advice, alongside measures to help protect Northern Shelf cod which will be implemented from January 2026.
Coastal States negotiations
The UK has reached agreement with other coastal States on fishing opportunities for blue whiting and Norwegian spring-spawning (Atlanto-Scandian) herring in the North-East Atlantic in 2026. These opportunities are worth an estimated £20 million to the UK fleet, based on 2024 landing prices. TACs for these two stocks have been agreed in line with ICES advice.
Discussions on the 2026 TAC for mackerel, and associated management measures, are ongoing among coastal States.
North-East Atlantic Fisheries Commission (NEAFC)
The UK worked with other parties to secure new monitoring, control and surveillance measures. This included taking steps to bring the NEAFC scheme into alignment with guidelines published by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations on at-sea transhipment.
Northwest Atlantic Fisheries Organization (NAFO)
Following negotiations with Contracting Parties to the Northwest Atlantic Fishing Organization (NAFO), the UK has secured fishing opportunities for cod in the North-West Atlantic, worth an estimated £5 million based on historic landing prices.
International Commission for the Conservation of Atlantic Tunas (ICCAT)
The UK secured an increase from 63 tonnes to 230.65 tonnes of bluefin tuna per year for 2026 to 2028. This will enable the further development of commercial and recreational bluefin tuna fisheries in the UK and Crown Dependencies from 2026 to 2028. UK fishing opportunities secured in this forum for 2026 are worth around £5m based on historic landing prices. The UK also progressed important measures to further tackle illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing, and to protect vulnerable species of sharks.
UN General Assembly Consultations (UNGA)
At the UN General Assembly consultations on the sustainable fisheries resolution, the UK secured references to the latest findings regarding the status of global fish stocks and new text addressing bycatch of endangered albatross and petrels.
NOTES TO EDITORS
- The outcome of annual fisheries negotiations will be published in the Secretary of State determination of fishing opportunities for British boats by the end of the year.
- The values in this press notice are based on full uptake of fishing opportunities and 2024 landing prices. In cases where 2024 landing prices were unavailable, historic prices or the price of a comparable TAC have been used as an alternative. All figures are rounded and may change slightly once a full analysis has been completed.
- Consistent prices are applied across each year to allow for a direct year-on-year comparison of negotiated outcomes, avoiding accounting for price fluctuations due to other factors external to the negotiations.
- Bilateral fisheries negotiations between the UK and the Faroe Islands are currently on-going.
- Negotiations with other coastal States on North-East Atlantic mackerel are ongoing.
The Agreed Records and Written Records for the negotiations can be found on GOV.UK:
- UK-EU bilateral
- UK-EU-Norway trilateral
- Fisheries: agreed records of consultations and distribution reports for North-East Atlantic mackerel, blue whiting and Norwegian spring spawning herring 2026
