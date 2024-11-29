Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
|Printable version
UK secures another signatory for its ‘Shadow Fleet’ call to action as New Zealand and UK Foreign Secretaries pledge closer cooperation
New Zealand will sign up to the UK’s ‘Shadow Fleet’ initiative, as part of the first annual UK-NZ Foreign Ministers’ Dialogue in London.
- First of new annual meeting between UK and New Zealand foreign ministers takes place in London
- Shared priorities including trade and growth, and climate and security at the top of the agenda
- Pacific communities to benefit from clean energy in UK-NZ joint funding commitment for renewable energy projects following the Prime Minister’s visit to the region
Foreign Secretary David Lammy met with his New Zealand counterpart Winston Peters to discuss a wide range of shared priorities, from trade and economic growth to security challenges and climate action.
This included New Zealand’s confirmation that it will sign up to the UK-led ‘Shadow Fleet’ call to action, an initiative which addresses the environmental and security risks posed by Russia’s ‘shadow fleet’ - a desperate and dangerous attempt to soften the blow of our sanctions.
As part of a wider commitment to cooperate closely on development outcomes in the Pacific, they agreed joint funding to bolster renewable energy projects in the Pacific, increasing energy access and bringing clean energy to communities by reducing reliance on expensive imported diesel. A combined funding commitment of £23.9 million will support private sector investment in the first of its kind blended finance platform in the region.
This follows the Prime Minister’s historic visit to Samoa in October for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, where he became the first UK Prime Minister to ever visit a Pacific Island country. The Prime Minister reaffirmed the UK’s commitment to supporting people in the Pacific and working with them to unlock opportunities that will drive growth and promote security and prosperity in the region, as well as in the UK.
The Ministers’ discussions also highlighted the growing science and technology partnership between our countries, as well as the growing economic relationship.
Our active Free Trade Agreement is expected to increase trade with New Zealand by almost 60%, adding £200 million to household wages in the long term and supporting hardworking British people.
The Trade Agreement drove £3.4 billion of trade in goods and services between the UK and New Zealand in the four quarters to the end of Q2 2024, with the UK travel sector alone bringing in £414 million.
Exports to New Zealand support around 13,600 jobs in the UK, while around 6,600 UK VAT-registered businesses exported goods to New Zealand last year. Meanwhile the UK’s accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) will be confirmed on 15 December 2024.
Reaffirming the UK and New Zealand’s commitment to preserving Antarctica’s fragile environment, the Ministers also signed the UK-NZ Statement on Antarctic Cooperation Priorities to 2028, committing to an annual Antarctic Dialogue to strengthen joint scientific and conservation efforts, as well as upholding the peaceful use of Antarctica.
Foreign Secretary David Lammy said:
I welcome this valuable opportunity to discuss the enduring strength and relevance of the UK-New Zealand partnership with Foreign Minister Peters. Our shared values and strategic outlook make us natural partners in addressing global challenges, from supporting Ukraine to tackling climate change.
The concrete steps we’ve taken today show how our relationship continues to deliver practical benefits for both our nations and the wider world.
New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters said:
The United Kingdom is our oldest, and one of our closest and most trusted partners. While we are separated by vast distance, our close cultural links and shared history and values enable us to achieve more together in the world.
The discussions covered shared international priorities, including support for Ukraine, Middle East developments, and Indo-Pacific security. Both nations reaffirmed their commitment to the rules-based international system and discussed deepening defence cooperation.
The Dialogue delivered several other outcomes, including:
- Enhanced cooperation between Border Agencies to combat child sexual abuse and exploitation
- Plans for a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on National Security Science and Technology cooperation
- Welcoming the first detection of earthquakes using quantum technologies by a joint UK-NZ team
- Fresh funding for a joint regional initiative through the Pacific Regional Invasive Species Management Support Service (PRISMSS) to support ecosystem resilience and climate adaptation in Pacific Island Countries
Notes to editors:
- This was the first annual formal UK-NZ Foreign Ministers’ Dialogue.
- The renewable energy project is funded through the Transforming Island Development through Electrification and Sustainability (TIDES) project under the Pacific Clean Energy Programme (PCEP).
- The Restoring Island Resilience initiative is a new collaboration between the UK, New Zealand and the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme (SPREP). This initiative delivers climate and biodiversity impact through the Pacific Regional Invasive Species Management Support Service (PRISMSS).
- The Memorandum of Understanding on National Security Science and Technology cooperation will see bilateral working on research and technology development, including joint research and projects, to deliver national security and counterterrorism objectives. This will enable an innovation fast track to help tackle a range of threats to border security, cybersecurity and critical infrastructure.
- Enhanced cooperation between border agencies on child sexual abuse and exploitation will see the UK Border Force and the NZ Customs Service work together to strengthen our borders against digital threats including child sexual abuse material, travelling child sex offenders, modern slavery and other forms of digital harm.
- Scientists from the National Physical Laboratory (NPL) and the Measurement Standards Laboratory (MSL) in New Zealand have successfully detected a multitude of earthquakes in the Pacific Ocean using a pioneering detection technique. The international collaboration was enabled by the UK’s International Science Partnership Fund and is supported by New Zealand’s Quantum Technologies Aotearoa programme.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-secures-another-signatory-for-its-shadow-fleet-call-to-action-as-new-zealand-and-uk-foreign-secretaries-pledge-closer-cooperation
Latest News from
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
Royal Navy and Global Fishing Watch partner to tackle global illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing, including in the Indo-Pacific29/11/2024 14:12:00
A new agreement will see information, data and technical advice on maritime activity shared, to raise awareness of and prevent illegal acts.
New UK investment to unlock billions to tackle root causes of irregular migration, climate change and growth crises28/11/2024 16:05:00
UK announces contribution to International Development Association (IDA), the World Bank’s fund for the world’s lowest income countries
The Foreign Secretary's statement on the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanese Hizbollah27/11/2024 12:10:00
The ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanese Hizbollah offers hope, says the Foreign Secretary.
UK and its allies must stay one step ahead in new AI arms race25/11/2024 14:12:00
UK announces new Laboratory for AI Security Research at NATO Cyber Defence Conference
UK Statement at WTO AI Conference22/11/2024 15:10:00
The UK's Minister for the Future Digital Economy and Online Safety, Baroness Jones, yesterday delivered the keynote speech at the WTO's AI Conference in Geneva.
UK cracks down on dirty money with fresh sanctions21/11/2024 15:10:00
UK sanctions kleptocrats, firing starting gun on a new Foreign Secretary campaign against dirty money
UK signs new agreements on migration, defence & security with Moldova20/11/2024 15:10:00
Foreign Secretary signs new Readmissions Agreement and Defence and Security Partnership whilst on visit to Moldova.
UK confirms help for developing countries to tackle climate change and build greener future14/11/2024 16:20:00
UK delivers more support for vulnerable developing countries at the forefront of the climate crisis.