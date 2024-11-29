UK secures another signatory for its ‘Shadow Fleet’ call to action as New Zealand and UK Foreign Secretaries pledge closer cooperation

New Zealand will sign up to the UK’s ‘Shadow Fleet’ initiative, as part of the first annual UK-NZ Foreign Ministers’ Dialogue in London.

First of new annual meeting between UK and New Zealand foreign ministers takes place in London

Shared priorities including trade and growth, and climate and security at the top of the agenda

Pacific communities to benefit from clean energy in UK-NZ joint funding commitment for renewable energy projects following the Prime Minister’s visit to the region

Foreign Secretary David Lammy met with his New Zealand counterpart Winston Peters to discuss a wide range of shared priorities, from trade and economic growth to security challenges and climate action.

This included New Zealand’s confirmation that it will sign up to the UK-led ‘Shadow Fleet’ call to action, an initiative which addresses the environmental and security risks posed by Russia’s ‘shadow fleet’ - a desperate and dangerous attempt to soften the blow of our sanctions.

As part of a wider commitment to cooperate closely on development outcomes in the Pacific, they agreed joint funding to bolster renewable energy projects in the Pacific, increasing energy access and bringing clean energy to communities by reducing reliance on expensive imported diesel. A combined funding commitment of £23.9 million will support private sector investment in the first of its kind blended finance platform in the region.

This follows the Prime Minister’s historic visit to Samoa in October for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, where he became the first UK Prime Minister to ever visit a Pacific Island country. The Prime Minister reaffirmed the UK’s commitment to supporting people in the Pacific and working with them to unlock opportunities that will drive growth and promote security and prosperity in the region, as well as in the UK.

The Ministers’ discussions also highlighted the growing science and technology partnership between our countries, as well as the growing economic relationship.

Our active Free Trade Agreement is expected to increase trade with New Zealand by almost 60%, adding £200 million to household wages in the long term and supporting hardworking British people.

The Trade Agreement drove £3.4 billion of trade in goods and services between the UK and New Zealand in the four quarters to the end of Q2 2024, with the UK travel sector alone bringing in £414 million.

Exports to New Zealand support around 13,600 jobs in the UK, while around 6,600 UK VAT-registered businesses exported goods to New Zealand last year. Meanwhile the UK’s accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) will be confirmed on 15 December 2024.

Reaffirming the UK and New Zealand’s commitment to preserving Antarctica’s fragile environment, the Ministers also signed the UK-NZ Statement on Antarctic Cooperation Priorities to 2028, committing to an annual Antarctic Dialogue to strengthen joint scientific and conservation efforts, as well as upholding the peaceful use of Antarctica.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said:

I welcome this valuable opportunity to discuss the enduring strength and relevance of the UK-New Zealand partnership with Foreign Minister Peters. Our shared values and strategic outlook make us natural partners in addressing global challenges, from supporting Ukraine to tackling climate change. The concrete steps we’ve taken today show how our relationship continues to deliver practical benefits for both our nations and the wider world.

New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters said:

The United Kingdom is our oldest, and one of our closest and most trusted partners. While we are separated by vast distance, our close cultural links and shared history and values enable us to achieve more together in the world.

The discussions covered shared international priorities, including support for Ukraine, Middle East developments, and Indo-Pacific security. Both nations reaffirmed their commitment to the rules-based international system and discussed deepening defence cooperation.

The Dialogue delivered several other outcomes, including:

Enhanced cooperation between Border Agencies to combat child sexual abuse and exploitation

Plans for a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on National Security Science and Technology cooperation

Welcoming the first detection of earthquakes using quantum technologies by a joint UK-NZ team

Fresh funding for a joint regional initiative through the Pacific Regional Invasive Species Management Support Service (PRISMSS) to support ecosystem resilience and climate adaptation in Pacific Island Countries

Notes to editors: