UK secures record supply of offshore wind projects
The UK has secured a record amount of new offshore wind capacity in the latest Government-backed auction for vital new clean power projects. These new offshore wind farms will strengthen Britain’s energy security and reduce electricity bills.
Through the latest Government-backed auction for vital new clean power projects (Allocation Round 7), the UK has secured capacity of 8.4GW of offshore wind which will generate enough clean electricity to power the equivalent of 12 million homes. This is the biggest single procurement of offshore wind energy in British and European history.
These projects are located right across the UK and will provide new generation near big demand centres in the South East of England, as well as bringing economic benefits and investment in energy infrastructure to Scotland and Wales. These new projects are vital as many of the UK’s old gas and nuclear plant are set to retire in the 2030s, and the country’s electricity demand is expected to surge in the years ahead.
Energy Secretary, Ed Miliband recently said:
“This is a historic win for those who want Britain to stand on our own two feet, controlling our own energy rather than depending on markets controlled by petrostates and dictators. It is a monumental step towards clean power by 2030 and the price secured in this auction is 40% lower than the alternative cost of building and operating a new gas plant. Clean, homegrown, power is the right choice for this country to bring down bills for good and this auction will create thousands of jobs throughout Britain.”
