UK Semiconductor Centre announced as part of strong support for semiconductors in the Industrial Strategy

Monday (23 June 2025) marked the launch of the Government’s Industrial Strategy, a comprehensive plan for economic growth focused on eight key sectors: advanced manufacturing, clean energy, creative industries, defence, digital and technologies, financial services, life sciences, and professional and business services.

As part of this strategy, the Digital and Technologies sector plan specifically highlights the critical role of semiconductors in driving innovation and supporting economic growth.

It's encouraging to see semiconductors explicitly recognised for their enabling and transformational potential, featured alongside technologies such as quantum computing and artificial intelligence as part of the six identified “frontier technologies.”

What semiconductor support was announced?

The Digital and Technologies sector plan outlined the following, much of which reflect the needs of industry identified in techUK’s UK Plan for Chips: