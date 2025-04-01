Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
|Printable version
UK sends life-saving aid to the people of Myanmar following devastating earthquake
UK Government announces a package of up to £10 million support to help the people of Myanmar following recent earthquake
- £10m of UK support pledged to help deliver humanitarian response to the natural disaster
- UK Government working with local partners to get help to those most in need
- British nationals receiving ongoing consular support
The UK Government recently, 29 March 2025, announced a package of up to £10 million support to help the people of Myanmar following the devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake that struck the country’s central region recently.
This UK funding will increase support in the hardest hit areas of the earthquake and geared towards food and water supplies, medicine, and shelter.
Baroness Chapman, Minister of State for Development, recently said:
The UK is sending immediate and life-saving support to the people of Myanmar following the devastating earthquake.
UK-funded local partners are already mobilising a humanitarian response on the ground, and this £10m package will bolster their efforts.
I offer my deepest sympathies to the people of Myanmar after this tragic event.
The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office is offering support to British nationals in both Myanmar and Thailand following the earthquake.
British nationals in Myanmar who require consular assistance can call British Embassy Yangon on +95 (01) 370 863/4/5/7. British Nationals who require consular assistance in Thailand can call British Embassy Bangkok on +66 (0) 2 305 8333. Anyone in the UK and concerned about a British national in Myanmar or Thailand you can contact the FCDO on +44 (0)20 7008 5000.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-sends-life-saving-aid-to-the-people-of-myanmar-following-devastating-earthquake
Latest News from
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
UN Human Rights Council 58: UK Statement for the Interactive Dialogue with the High Commissioner on Haiti31/03/2025 16:25:00
UK Statement for the Interactive Dialogue with the High Commissioner on Haiti with the participation of the Independent Expert. Delivered by the UK Human Rights Ambassador, Eleanor Sanders (28 March 2025).
Future International Development Spending set out in Spring Statement31/03/2025 14:10:00
Extra detail on the UK’s international development budget up to March 2030 was recently set out in the Spring Statement.
It is time for Russia to agree the US proposal of an immediate and unconditional ceasefire: UK statement to the OSCE28/03/2025 14:10:00
Ambassador Holland commends Ukraine’s agreement to an immediate and unconditional ceasefire and urges Russia to show that it is serious about peace by agreeing to one without further delay (27 March 2025).
Armenia and Azerbaijan peace agreement: UK statement to the OSCE27/03/2025 14:10:00
Deputy Ambassador Deirdre Brown congratulates Armenia and Azerbaijan on the conclusion of negotiations on a peace agreement and urges both sides to sign it as soon as possible.
UK sanctions for human rights violations and abuses during the Sri Lankan civil war25/03/2025 14:10:00
The UK yesterday sanctioned figures responsible for serious human rights violations and abuses during the civil war in Sri Lanka.
UN Human Rights Council 58: UK Statement for the Special Rapporteur on Myanmar24/03/2025 14:10:00
UK Statement for the Interactive Dialogue with Special Rapporteur on Myanmar. Delivered by the UK Human Rights Ambassador, Eleanor Sanders (20 March 2025).
ASEAN-UK workshop paves path for engineering biology innovation21/03/2025 14:10:00
The second chapter of the ASEAN-UK Regional Training and Workshop on Engineering Biology was held in the UK from 18 to 20 March 2025
UN Human Rights Council 58: UK Statement for the General Debate Under Agenda Item 420/03/2025 14:10:00
UK Statement for the General Debate Under Agenda Item 4. Delivered by the UK's Permanent Representative to the WTO and UN, Simon Manley.