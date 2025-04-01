UK sends life-saving aid to the people of Myanmar following devastating earthquake

UK Government announces a package of up to £10 million support to help the people of Myanmar following recent earthquake

£10m of UK support pledged to help deliver humanitarian response to the natural disaster

UK Government working with local partners to get help to those most in need

British nationals receiving ongoing consular support

The UK Government recently, 29 March 2025, announced a package of up to £10 million support to help the people of Myanmar following the devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake that struck the country’s central region recently.

This UK funding will increase support in the hardest hit areas of the earthquake and geared towards food and water supplies, medicine, and shelter.

Baroness Chapman, Minister of State for Development, recently said:

The UK is sending immediate and life-saving support to the people of Myanmar following the devastating earthquake. UK-funded local partners are already mobilising a humanitarian response on the ground, and this £10m package will bolster their efforts. I offer my deepest sympathies to the people of Myanmar after this tragic event.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office is offering support to British nationals in both Myanmar and Thailand following the earthquake.

British nationals in Myanmar who require consular assistance can call British Embassy Yangon on +95 (01) 370 863/4/5/7. British Nationals who require consular assistance in Thailand can call British Embassy Bangkok on +66 (0) 2 305 8333. Anyone in the UK and concerned about a British national in Myanmar or Thailand you can contact the FCDO on +44 (0)20 7008 5000.