UK signs first international treaty addressing risks of artificial intelligence

strengthens safeguards against risks to human rights, democracy and the rule of law

Lord Chancellor also outlines support for Ukraine at Council of Europe meeting

Human rights, democracy and the rule of law will be further protected from potential threats posed by artificial intelligence (AI) under a new international agreement to be signed by Lord Chancellor Shabana Mahmood today (5 September 2024).

The new framework agreed by the Council of Europe commits parties to collective action to manage AI products and protect the public from potential misuse.

AI is likely to bring significant benefits like boosting productivity and increasing cancer detection rates. But the new convention includes important safeguards against its risks, such as the spread of misinformation or using biased data which may prejudice decisions.

The treaty will ensure countries monitor its development and ensure any technology is managed within strict parameters. It includes provisions to protect the public and their data, human rights, democracy and the rule of law. It also commits countries to act against activities which fall outside of these parameters to tackle the misuse of AI models which pose a risk to public services and the wider public.

Once the treaty is ratified and brought into effect in the UK, existing laws and measures will be enhanced. For example, aspects of the Online Safety Act will better tackle the risk of AI using biased data and producing unfair outcomes.

As the first legally-binding international treaty on AI, the Convention will ensure there is a united front across the world to managing the dangers of the technology in line with our shared values. Countries outside the Council of Europe are also being invited to become signatories, including the United States of America and Australia.

Lord Chancellor and Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood said:

Artificial Intelligence has the capacity to radically improve the responsiveness and effectiveness of public services, and turbocharge economic growth. However, we must not let AI shape us – we must shape AI. This convention is a major step to ensuring that these new technologies can be harnessed without eroding our oldest values, like human rights and the rule of law.

The new agreement has 3 over-arching safeguards:

protecting human rights, including ensuring people’s data is used appropriately, their privacy is respected and AI does not discriminate against them

protecting democracy by ensuring countries take steps to prevent public institutions and processes being undermined

protecting the rule of law, by putting the onus on signatory countries to regulate AI-specific risks, protect its citizens from potential harms and ensure it is used safely

The government will work closely with regulators, the devolved administrations, and local authorities as the Convention is ratified to ensure it can appropriately implement its new requirements.

The UK continues to play a key role as an international leader in safe, secure, and trustworthy AI, having hosted the AI Safety Summit and co-hosted the AI Seoul Summit, establishing the world-first AI Safety Institute, and playing a key role in the negotiations which have framed the Convention signed today.

Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology, Peter Kyle said:

AI holds the potential to be the driving force behind new economic growth, a productivity revolution and true transformation in our public services, but that ambition can only be achieved if people have faith and trust in the innovations which will bring about that change. The Convention we’ve signed today alongside global partners will be key to that effort. Once in force, it will further enhance protections for human rights, rule of law and democracy, – strengthening our own domestic approach to the technology while furthering the global cause of safe, secure, and responsible AI.

The Lord Chancellor also reiterated the UK’s commitment to supporting Ukraine and ensuring Russia is held accountable for its full-scale invasion. She discussed with international counterparts, the progress on establishing a Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression to hold Putin’s Russia to account for its illegal war.

Notes to editors

The use of AI to kickstart economic growth and deliver transformative change across the UK’s public services are central pillars of the government’s 5 key missions. The Technology Secretary has recently launched the AI Opportunities Action Plan led by Matt Clifford, which will play a central role in ensuring the UK can reap the benefits of AI across the economy.

The UK’s AI Safety Institute was launched in November 2023, and is the world’s first state-backed body dedicated to AI safety. It continues to drive forward international collaboration on AI safety research, signing a new agreement on AI safety with the United States earlier this year.

In the King’s Speech, the government also confirmed plans to introduce highly-targeted legislation which will focus on the most powerful AI models being developed.

Further announcements on this legislation will follow in due course.