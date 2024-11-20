UK signs new agreements on migration, defence & security with Moldova

Foreign Secretary signs new Readmissions Agreement and Defence and Security Partnership whilst on visit to Moldova.

New readmissions agreement signed to boost international cooperation on irregular migration

UK enhances security at home and abroad with launch of new Defence and Security Partnership

Foreign Secretary showcases UK support for Moldova on visit including tackling Russian hybrid threats

The UK has strengthened its returns cooperation with Moldova after signing a new readmissions agreement – boosting UK border security by further ensuring the swift removal of those with no right to be here.

Today’s agreement builds on existing cooperation with Moldova on this issue, and will reaffirm safe, rapid and effective procedures for the identification and removal of Moldovans who do not have a right to be in the UK.

The Foreign Secretary signed the agreement whilst in Moldova today.

This agreement comes on top of a significant uplift in returns, with more than 9,400 people from other countries returned since the new government came to office, including a 19% increase in enforced returns. It also builds on this Government’s focus on tackling upstream migration and deterring migrants from leaving their homes in the first place.

More than 1,520 foreign national offenders have now been removed since the General Election, demonstrating how the government is delivering on its commitment to restore order to the system and ensure the removal of those with no right to be here.

A new UK-Moldova Defence and Security Partnership has also been launched today, building on extensive cooperation between the two countries and strengthening Moldovan resilience against external threats. This partnership will bolster support for the sovereignty, security and stability of Ukraine, helping to strengthen national security at home in the face of increasing Russian aggression.

The Foreign Secretary has committed to working with President Sandu, who won re-election earlier this month, despite unprecedented Russian interference, to bolster Moldova’s resilience against the growing Russian hybrid threats they face. He will also offer UK support to tackle corruption in the region.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said:

Moldova is a vital security partner for the UK, which is why to reinforce their resilience against Russian aggression and to keep British streets safe, I am deepening cooperation on irregular migration and launching a new Defence and Security Partnership. With Ukraine next door, Moldovans are constantly reminded of Russia’s oppression, imperialism and aggression. Despite unprecedented Kremlin interference, the people of Moldova have chosen freedom, democracy, and independence. A decision we must help them protect.

While in the Moldovan capital, Chișinău, the Foreign Secretary will visit Cybercor, Moldova’s national institute of cybersecurity innovations, where he announced a £2 million uplift to the Future Technologies Activity. This funding will be vital to improving Moldova’s resilience to hostile cyber activity by developing emerging talent, setting security standards and conducting cyber exercises. Research shows that since Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, cyberattacks in Moldova have more than tripled.

The Foreign Secretary has also announced measures to support Moldova in tackling corruption, with the introduction of a new £600,00 project to bolster their capability to analyse, assess and disseminate suspicious financial activity, alongside the donation of six analytic tool licences to detect, trace, investigate and seize cryptocurrency.

During the past 1000 days, Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine has violated European security, resulting in millions of civilians being forced to flee their homes, including tens of thousands to Moldova, where there are now more than 50,000 Ukrainian children currently in the country.

As the Foreign Secretary continues his visit to the country, which coincides with World Children’s Day, he will tour a UNFPA Safe Space for Youth and meet with foster parents and social workers who are supporting children and Moldovan families in need.

The Foreign Secretary will also be announcing a further £5 million of UK humanitarian funding for the country through UN agencies and other implementing partners. This funding ensures that the basic needs of Ukrainian refugees are being met, while providing support to strengthen Moldova’s national social protection system.

For parts of the visit, the Foreign Secretary was joined by Romanian Foreign Minister Luminița Odobescu to highlight the important role NATO ally, Romania, plays in supporting Moldovan energy security, democracy and reforms. It comes after the Prime Minister hosted the Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu at Downing Street last week.