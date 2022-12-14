Ministry of Defence
|Printable version
UK signs Plan for Defence Cooperation with Saudi Arabia
Defence Secretary meets Saudi Arabian counterpart to discuss defence cooperation.
The Secretary of State for Defence, the Rt Hon Ben Wallace MP, met His Royal Highness Prince Khalid bin Salman, the Minister for Defence of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in London yesterday (13 December 2022).
The Defence Ministers reflected on the strength of the historic UK-Saudi defence partnership of over half a century, based on a shared commitment to peace, stability, and the strengthening of mutual and regional security.
The Defence Secretary and His Royal Highness welcomed the signing of a Plan for Defence Cooperation which will enhance bilateral defence and security cooperation to address shared security challenges, including through regular dialogue and consultation, education and training, and capability-building. It reaffirms the UK’s enduring commitment to working with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on promoting regional security and stability.
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said:
It is a pleasure to sign this Plan for Defence Cooperation, bringing us even closer to one of our most important partners. It is a key milestone between our two nations, as we look to enhance our defence partnership further in support of mutual and regional security.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-signs-plan-for-defence-cooperation-with-saudi-arabia
Latest News from
Ministry of Defence
AUKUS Defence Ministerial Joint Statement12/12/2022 10:15:00
Joint statement on AUKUS from UK, US, and Australian defence ministers.
How open-source intelligence has shaped the Russia-Ukraine war09/12/2022 15:15:15
General Hockenhull, Commander Strategic Command, recently (07 December 2022) discussed the use of open source intelligence at a RUSI Members Webinar.
PM announces new international coalition to develop the next generation of combat aircraft09/12/2022 13:17:00
The UK, Italy and Japan will join forces to develop the fighter jets of the future.
Military families are benefitting from £3,400 of childcare support08/12/2022 16:30:00
More than 5,500 children of military personnel are benefitting from wraparound childcare as part of a wider commitment to service families
Defence Secretary joins AUKUS partners in landmark first meeting08/12/2022 09:05:00
UK Defence leaders have visited Washington to hold talks with US and Australian partners.
UK orders thousands more anti-tank weapons to bolster stockpiles07/12/2022 15:10:00
A £229 million deal will see thousands of Next Generation Light Anti-Tank Weapon (NLAW) systems assembled in Northern Ireland and delivered to the British Army.
Ministry of Defence confirms the death of Private Josh Kennington06/12/2022 15:15:15
It is with great sadness that the Ministry of Defence confirms the death of Private Josh Kennington.
New investigative unit launched to handle serious criminal offences across defence05/12/2022 16:15:00
A new, tri-service and independent body has been launched to investigate criminal offences within the Armed Forces, including rape and sexual assault, the Defence Secretary has announced.