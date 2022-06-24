Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
|Printable version
UK signs up to global coalition on sustainable food production
UK to join Sustainable Productivity Growth Coalition (SPG) to share knowledge of best practice on green agriculture and food production.
The UK has signed up to a global coalition which works to speed up the move towards more sustainable food production, Environment Secretary George Eustice yesterday (Thursday 23 June) announced.
He confirmed that the UK will join the Sustainable Productivity Growth Coalition (SPG) – an international group of countries, academic and research organisations and trade bodies that aims to improve agricultural productivity in an environmentally sustainable way.
The SPG Coalition was launched in 2021 at the United Nations’ Food Systems Summit and members include the USA, European Union, Australia, Brazil, Canada, New Zealand and the UN Food and Agriculture Organization. It is also supported by a raft of academic institutions and trade bodies representing industries including grain, dairy and livestock from all over the world.
Members of the Coalition share with each other information about best practice, lessons learned and innovative evidence-based way to boost productivity in a sustainable way, and promote them at public events and on public platforms.
Environment Secretary George Eustice yesterday said:
I am pleased to announce today that the UK will join the Sustainable Productivity Growth Coalition convened by the United States. I look forward to working with our international partners in this dialogue on innovation, science and sustainable agriculture.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-signs-up-to-global-coalition-on-sustainable-food-production
Latest News from
Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
Environment Secretary shares agricultural plans at Groundswell24/06/2022 15:10:00
George Eustice yesterday delivered a speech at Groundswell setting out future farming plans, including the opening of the Sustainable Farming Incentive.
UK takes lead to seek global action on nature at COP15 biodiversity conference21/06/2022 12:15:00
UK welcomes confirmation COP15 will go ahead this year, following two-year delay
UK’s top scientists join forces to battle bird flu outbreaks20/06/2022 14:15:00
Eight of the UK’s top scientific organisations coming together to find new ways to contain bird flu outbreaks.
2,000 properties in York now better protected with Foss Barrier upgrade and new flood defences17/06/2022 16:27:00
A £38 million Environment Agency scheme to upgrade the Foss Barrier in York has been officially opened.
UK statement following the conclusion of the WTO Ministerial Conference17/06/2022 11:27:00
The UK's International Trade Secretary, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, issued a statement following the conclusion of the 12th WTO Ministerial Conference in Geneva.
New fund opens to accelerate tree planting17/06/2022 10:22:00
Almost £8 million has been allocated for local authorities to train and employ new staff - building local capacity to plan and deliver new woodlands.
Tech and innovation drive to boost food production and back British farmers13/06/2022 15:14:00
Government food strategy will back our farmers by helping to increase domestic production, spread jobs and grow the economy.
Up to 1000 farmers able to boost their businesses and add extra value to produce09/06/2022 14:15:00
New £30 million funding grants to help farmers boost their businesses and add extra value to their produce.