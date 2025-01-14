UK SMEs called to apply for major government export awards

The Department for Business and Trade’s (DBT) Made in the UK, Sold to the World Awards are open for SMEs to enter until 9 March.

The Department for Business and Trade’s (DBT) Made in the UK, Sold to the World Awards are open for SMEs to enter until 9 March, with the addition of two new categories and an expanded prize package to honour exceptional accomplishments in global trading.

The awards celebrate the international sales success of SMEs across the UK and provide a stepping stone for further growth and opportunity. This year, two new categories have been added: Digital & Technology, and ‘Export Services’ – the latter aiming to recognise the contribution of logistics and distribution businesses that facilitate UK exports.

The other categories cover Advanced Manufacturing & Construction; Agriculture, Food & Drink; Consultancy & Professional Services; Creative Industries; Education & EdTech; Financial Services & FinTech; Healthcare; Infrastructure and Engineering; Low Carbon Energy; Retail and Consumer Goods.

Lloyds Bank has joined as a partner for the 2025 awards, in addition to the founding partner, the Chartered Institute of Export & International Trade. The winners’ package has been updated to include a year’s free business membership to the Chartered Institute; an export masterclass with a Lloyds Bank trade expert; professional photos of their business; and an invitation to the winners’ reception in London. They will also receive a trophy, certificate and digital badge, and bespoke promotion on the DBT’s channels. Those that are highly commended will also receive a year’s free membership to the Institute.

Gareth Thomas, Minister for Services, Small Businesses and Exports, underscored the significance of the awards in recognising the ambition of small businesses across the country.

Gareth Thomas, Minister for Services, Small Businesses and Exports yesterday said:

“When small businesses export, it opens a wealth of incredible opportunities. These awards are a testament to the innovation that British SMEs display day in, day out. “As we enter the new year, our Plan for Change is about ensuring businesses across the country can thrive and grow. This will boost jobs and wages and firms that export are at the forefront of that growth. I encourage all those who have started on the exporting ladder to enter and showcase their success.”

Two of last year’s winners have since seen growth in revenue and expansion into new markets. Intralink, an international business consultancy and winner of the Consultancy and Professional Services category, has enjoyed 10% growth in revenue and expanded into Finland, Norway, China and South Korea. SimVenture, the winner of the Education & EdTech category, has seen 30% year-on-year growth and grown into the Middle East.

Intralink CEO Gregory Sutch yesterday commented:

“The MiUK Awards have been a game-changer for Intralink. The recognition has not only enhanced our reputation but also instilled pride within our team. It’s a testament to the hard work and expertise of our people, and we’re thrilled to build on this momentum.”

SimVenture CEO Peter Harrington yesterday remarked:

“Winning the Made in the UK, Sold to the World Award has significantly elevated our profile on the global stage. This accolade not only celebrates our achievements but also helps us penetrate challenging markets with renewed credibility.”

