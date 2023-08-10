UK Space Agency adds three more stops to Space for Everyone tour

The UK Space Agency has extended its nationwide Space for Everyone tour with three extra locations following its success around the country so far.

Having engaged tens of thousands of people over the first six of its 10 original stops, the event is now set to visit Wrexham (14-18 September) and Glasgow (21-25 September) before ending its three-month, 13 location tour of the UK in Plymouth (28 September to 2 October).

This exciting initiative aims to captivate and educate the next generation about space, showcasing the UK’s flourishing space industry and the diverse career opportunities available.

Key space organisations and STEAM partners, including Space Hub Yorkshire, North East Space Cluster, Space Wales, Orbex, Skyrora, and the World Wide Fund for Nature, have supported the tour across the regions, highlighting the thriving space industry in the UK and its impact on our daily lives.

The Space for Everyone tour is serving as a beacon of inspiration, shedding light on the pivotal role that space plays in enhancing life on Earth. Visitors, including children, families, and teachers, will have the unique opportunity to witness first-hand how space technologies benefit our daily lives and gain insights into the continuous efforts to explore the great unknown.

Matt Archer, Launch Director at the UK Space Agency, said:

The Space for Everyone Tour has been an enormous success, with families, schools and young people having the opportunity not only to see a rocket up close but learn about the role space has in our daily lives. The UK space sector is world-leading and we require people from all backgrounds and skill sets to work in it. By showcasing the sector and the variety of exciting career pathways available,we can help inspire the next generation of homegrown space talent.

Space for Everyone promises an immersive experience, incorporating state-of-the-art virtual reality headsets to provide unparalleled insights into what a launch from the UK looks like and the job roles involved in making it happen. Visitors can also explore various interactive areas, learning about the crucial role of satellites and discovering the diverse career paths available within the UK space industry.

For further information about the Space for Everyone tour, please visit https://spaceperson.co.uk/rocket-tour/ or follow @spacegovuk on social media.

The Space for Everyone tour schedule includes the following locations.