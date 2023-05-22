WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
UK Space Agency announces Space for Everyone tour across the UK this summer
This summer, an out-of-this-world experience is set to tour 10 locations across the UK, exciting the next generation about career possibilities within the growing space sector.
The UK Space Agency’s Space for Everyone tour will showcase the role of space in improving life on Earth and highlight the diverse and varied career paths open to young people looking to enter this fast-growing industry - demonstrating how space works for them, and how they can work for space.
The tour will feature a 72 feet replica rocket for young people to learn more about how the UK is launching into space, and also include hands-on experiences to engage and fire up the imagination. Trained hosts and industry experts will be on hand to share more about the role of satellites and the varied careers available in the UK space sector.
British astronaut Tim Peake recently said:
The Space for Everyone tour will demonstrate the incredible capacity of space to inspire. It took thousands of people to make my mission to the International Space Station possible and there is a huge variety of careers on offer in space right here in the UK.
I hope this activity sparks an interest in the future generations who will take our space sector to new heights.
The Space for Everyone tour will visit:
- Southampton – West Bargate: 1-5 June
- Swansea – Dylan Thomas Square: 22-26 June
- Leicester – National Space Centre: 29 June - 3 July
- Bradford – Centenary Square: 6-10 July
- Belfast – Cathedral Gardens: 20-24 July
- Aberdeen – Queens Links: 3-7 August
- Newcastle – Times Square: 10-14 August
- Hull – Queen Victoria Square: 17-21 August
- Great Yarmouth – Sea Life Gardens: 24-28 August
- Hastings – Hastings Pier: 31 August – 4 September
Ian Annett, Deputy CEO at the UK Space Agency, recently said:
Our Space For Everyone tour is an exciting opportunity for our next generation to see first-hand what it is really like to work in the space sector and to learn about careers in this growing and exciting industry.
The space sector requires various skills – many not traditionally associated with it – and champions inclusivity and the need for innovation. You don’t have to be a rocket, as there are a host of skills and talents needed to bring space closer to our daily lives and improve our understanding of this critical part of the environment for the benefit of the planet and its people.
Aside from inspiring the next generation, this tour is about highlighting the opportunities within the space industry for people of all backgrounds; championing inclusivity and the need for innovation. The roadshow is free and open to all ages, and the hope is that it will ignite a passion for science, technology, engineering, and maths in everyone who attends.
Find out more about the Space for Everyone: Rocket Roadshow on the website or follow UK Space Agency on social media.
