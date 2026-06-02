UK Space Agency: Astronaut with physical disability could be first to enter orbit after ground-breaking agreement

UK astronaut John McFall could become the first person with a physical disability to live in orbit, thanks to an agreement signed between the UK government and US commercial space company Vast.

Former Paralympian John McFall could become first person with a physical disability to live in orbit through UK government partnership with US space company Vast

Agreement enables Vast, supported by the UK Space Agency to explore sponsorship opportunities for John’s mission to Vast’s Haven-1 – scheduled to be the world’s first commercial space station – as early as 2027

John would conduct pioneering research into human physiology, prosthetics in microgravity, and movement in space – with potential direct benefits for millions of people on Earth.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will see the UK Space Agency support Vast to secure sponsorships to fund a space flight for John — who last year became the first person with a physical disability to be medically cleared for a long-duration mission.

John, an NHS surgeon who lost his right leg in a motorcycle accident at the age of 19, was selected by the European Space Agency (ESA) in 2022 for its ground-breaking Fly! Project, which is pioneering the inclusion of astronauts with physical disabilities in long-duration space missions.

John could be sent to Vast’s Haven-1 – planned to be the world’s first commercial space station scheduled for launch in 2027. The mission would see John, who is from Hampshire, conduct pioneering research — spanning human physiology and musculoskeletal adaptation, how prosthetics perform in microgravity, and how people move and balance in space.

The findings could have significant benefits for disabled people here on Earth, such as the design of lighter, more adaptable prosthetics on Earth. They could also deepen our understanding of conditions like osteoporosis or muscle wastage that affect many disabled people and provide new insights into rehabilitation techniques for amputees. For John, who competed as a sprinter at the 2008 Beijing Paralympics, this research is as personal as it is scientific.

The potential mission also builds on ESA’s broader efforts to expand access to human spaceflight and to support Europe’s role in the transition to a commercially enabled low Earth orbit.

Illustration of Haven-1 on orbit with Dragon docked. Credit: Vast

John McFall, a member of the European Space Agency’s Astronaut Reserve, said:

Signing this agreement with Vast is incredibly exciting. If we can make this mission happen, it won’t just be a milestone for human spaceflight, it will send a powerful message about what people with disabilities are capable of, and that there should be no limit to what you can achieve - on Earth or in space.

John would be the first Brit to go to space in more than 10 years, since Tim Peake’s Principia mission in 2015/2016.

Space Minister Liz Lloyd said:

John McFall’s story is one of extraordinary determination — as a Paralympian, a surgeon, and a pioneering astronaut. This agreement with Vast brings us one step closer to making history, and to showing the world that space is for everyone. The UK is committed to being at the forefront of inclusive human spaceflight. This builds on the ground-breaking work John has already done and opens the door to a genuine flight opportunity. I look forward to seeing what we can achieve together.

Tim Peake, the first UK astronaut to take part in a mission to the International Space Station, said:

John McFall is an inspiration – not just to the space community, but to everyone who has ever been told there are limits to what they can achieve. This agreement is a landmark moment for inclusive human spaceflight, and I hope it brings us one step closer to seeing John in space. Space has always pushed the boundaries of what’s possible, and John’s mission would do exactly that.

Vast hosted the UK government to commemorate an MOU signing that will foster collaboration for joint opportunities in STEM partnerships in the UK. Credit: Vast

Vast is developing its ‘Haven’ programme of commercial space stations, beginning with Haven-1, a state-of-the-art, human-centric space station, home to an innovation lab for both private astronauts and government missions.

Max Haot, Vast CEO, said:

We are honoured to collaborate with the UK government on advancing its leadership in space. The potential opportunity for John McFall to join a future Haven-1 mission is another example of how commercial space stations can expand access to space, support greater crew inclusivity, and enable meaningful medical research that benefits humanity.

As subject matter of the Fly! project and a member of ESA’s Astronaut Reserve, John has been taking part in training at the European Astronaut Centre in Germany since 2023, as part of ESA’s astronaut training and research programme to support future human spaceflight missions, including practising microgravity tasks during zero-gravity parabolic flights, surviving remote environments, and learning to fly a light aircraft.

Beyond the astronaut flight opportunity, the MOU also establishes a broader framework for UK-US collaboration, covering scientific research and technology development in low Earth orbit, education and public engagement, and stronger links between Vast and the UK space sector – helping position British industry at the forefront of future commercial space stations and the growing low Earth orbit economy.

Minister for Economic Transformation Blair McDougall said:

Seeing Vast’s work first-hand in Los Angeles made clear the scale of the commercial opportunity in low Earth orbit, and this agreement will connect UK businesses, researchers and investors to the next generation of space infrastructure. By partnering with companies like Vast, we are backing British innovation, supporting high-growth sectors from life sciences to advanced manufacturing, and ensuring the UK is at the forefront of the emerging global space economy.

For companies interested in supporting John McFall’s mission, contact: fly@vastspace.com.