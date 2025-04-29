UK Space Agency: British-built satellite to map Earth’s forests in 3D for the first time

A satellite developed by British academics and engineers is set to become the first in the world to measure the condition of the Earth's forests in 3D from space.

The European Space Agency (ESA) Biomass Earth observation mission, which launched successfully from Europe’s spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana today, aims to enhance our understanding of the world’s forests and their role in the carbon cycle. The mission will use state-of-the-art radar technology to uncover new insights into forests, including their size and weight, and areas of deforestation.

This work will be crucial to helping us understand how tropical forests are changing and provide critical data to understand the carbon cycle and help develop climate strategies.

Biomass taking to the skies on 29 April 2025. Credit: ESA-CNES-ARIANESPACE/Optique vidéo du CSG–S. Martin

The concept was conceived in Yorkshire, at the University of Sheffield by Professor Shaun Quegan, working with the National Centre for Earth Observation in Leicester. Other academics from the University of Edinburgh and UCL have brought modelling and data assimilation expertise to the application of Biomass data.

Since 2016 the UK has won almost £77 million in contracts for Biomass through its membership of ESA.

Minister for Space Sir Chris Bryant said:

The Biomass mission showcases British ingenuity at its very best, from conception in Sheffield to construction in Stevenage. Britain is not only stepping to the forefront of the space industry, but of global climate action too. Contributing to such great extent to a European mission set to deliver vital global results is testament to the UK’s industrial and academic expertise in space technology and will attract global investment into our vibrant space ecosystem, helping us boost growth and deliver our Plan for Change.

Biomass was built by Airbus in Stevenage, UK. Credit: Airbus.

Shaun Quegan, University of Sheffield’s Professor and lead proposer of the mission concept to the European Space Agency, said:

It’s been a privilege to have led the team in the development of a pioneering mission that will revolutionise our understanding of the volume of carbon held in the most impenetrable tropical rainforests on the planet and, crucially, how this is changing over time. Our research has solved critical operational scientific problems in constructing the Biomass satellite. Conceived and built in the UK, Biomass is a brilliant example of what we can achieve in collaboration with our partners in industry and academia. The mission is the culmination of decades of highly innovative work in partnership with some of the best scientists in Europe and the US.

Airbus UK is the Prime Contractor and has manufactured the satellite in Stevenage. Throughout construction, it has supported approximately 250 highly skilled jobs, benefitting the local economy and bolstering the UK’s 52,000-strong space workforce.

Kata Escott, Managing Director of Airbus Defence and Space in the UK, said:

Biomass is a groundbreaking mission that will advance our understanding of how carbon is stored in the world’s forests – delivering crucial data in the fight against climate change. With more than 50 companies involved across 20 nations, the team in Stevenage has shown exceptional leadership in delivering this flagship ESA mission.

Many other businesses in the UK supply chain have contributed, including ABSL in Abingdon, which has provided the battery, European Astrotech UK in Westcott, which has provided test services, and Nammo, in Cheltenham, providing the service valves.

Its revolutionary technology will help scientists capture vital data on the changes to carbon in forests as ecosystems are increasingly impacted by deforestation. The satellite will create a 3D map of tropical forests after 17 months, then new (non-3D) maps every 9 months for the rest of the 5-year mission, providing insights normally hidden from human sight because of the difficulty in accessing these environments.

Both deforestation, which releases carbon dioxide, and forest growth, which soaks up CO2 from the atmosphere, are crucial parts of climate change.

Data on the biomass of tropical forests is very limited because they are difficult to access.

The Biomass satellite will be able to penetrate cloud cover and measure forest biomass more accurately than any current technology, which only see the top of the canopy. By providing better data it will help create a more accurate global carbon budget and better understanding of carbon sinks and sources which will help in developing and implementing effective strategies to achieve net-zero goals.

Observations will also lead to better insight into the rates of habitat loss and, as a result, the effect this may have on biodiversity in the forest environment.

