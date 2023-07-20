WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
UK Space Agency: From AI to nuclear: the technologies driving UK space exploration
The development of 11 critical technology areas and capabilities will take the UK further into space than ever before, a new report from the UK Space Agency shows.
The Space Exploration Technology Roadmap will guide research and development activity and future funding decisions over the next decade, putting the UK’s growing space sector in a stronger position to collaborate with international partners including NASA, the European Space Agency and JAXA (Japan’s space agency).
The roadmap identifies a number of gaps to be addressed as well as areas of existing strength which should be built upon for the UK to fully benefit from the increasing commercialisation of space exploration and the global space economy, which is estimated to reach $1 trillion by 2040.
UK Space Agency CEO Dr Paul Bate said:
Discovery is fundamental to the work of the UK Space Agency, and we are entering a new era of space exploration where governments and commercial operators are working closer than ever before.
By setting out this roadmap, we are giving clarity to industry and researchers across the space sector, and positioning the UK as a partner of choice for future space exploration missions to the Moon, Mars and beyond.
Autonomy and Artificial Intelligence (AI) can enhance the capability and efficiency of missions. As you move further away from Earth, autonomous navigation helps spacecraft explore planets and moons without the need for direct, continuous control by human crews back on Earth or in orbit. The technology is also important for the growing number of commercial satellites in low Earth orbit.
As humans return to the Moon and develop the infrastructure to travel to Mars, nuclear power will provide a reliable and lasting source of energy for activities such as construction, power, heating and life support.
A simplified list of the technologies recommended in the roadmap is below.
- Advanced Manufacturing
- Autonomy & Artificial Intelligence
- Communications & Mission Operations
- In Situ Resource Utilisation
-
Life Support & Crew Performance
- Navigation & Sensing
- Propulsion
- Robotics
- Sample Curation
-
Science Instrumentation
- Space Nuclear Power
The roadmap supports the aims of the National Space Strategy to grow and level-up the space sector and put the UK at the forefront of pioneering research and development. It is informed by consultation with the space sector, to identify the most appropriate technologies for the UK to focus on. The roadmap will act as a brochure of UK technological capabilities for investors and customers around the world.
Further consultation and collaboration with UK organisations active in these fields will help develop detailed analysis on each specific technology area, while regular reviews of the roadmap will ensure it keeps pace with new technological and commercial developments, as well as the UK’s growing ambitions in space.
It follows the first meeting of the newly reinstated National Space Council yesterday (19th July), which saw ministers discuss government space policy, including ambitions to become Europe’s leading provider of small commercial launch by 2030. The release of the new National Space Strategy in Action was also announced during the meeting, outlining the UK space sector’s progress since the launch of the National Space Strategy in 2021, as well as plans for the establishment of more regional space clusters and a review of space regulations to boost effectiveness and innovation.
Major projects featured in the roadmap include Lunar Pathfinder, a spacecraft designed, owned and operated by Surrey Satellite Technology to trailblaze the European Space Agency’s Moonlight project to create a network of satellites that would provide communication and navigation services for exploration on the Moon.
The UK-led Rosalind Franklin Rover, due for launch to Mars in 2028 is also highlighted, along with Nammo’s satellite propulsion system and the University of Glasgow’s novel pulse elevator technology that can be used to extract solid materials with less impact that traditional drilling.
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
NHS Confederation - Continued industrial action leaves the NHS ‘adrift and rudderless’20/07/2023 15:15:00
Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation comments as two days of industrial action from consultants begins
UK Space Agency: wSpace back atop the Cabinet agenda as reignited National Space Council re-launches UK space superpower ambitions20/07/2023 13:12:00
The National Space Council met for the first time today since its reinstatement as part of the UK’s mission to become a true space superpower.
CBI responds to latest inflation figures20/07/2023 09:05:00
CBI yesterday responded to latest inflation figures.
TUC – Cost of living crisis is “far from over”19/07/2023 12:15:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak commented on today’s (Wednesday) inflation figures, which show headline CPI inflation at 7.9% in June and RPI inflation at 10.7%.
Government “repeatedly ignored” warnings over impact of cuts on the resilience of public services – TUC tells Covid Public Inquiry18/07/2023 16:05:00
The Assistant General Secretary of the TUC today told the Covid Public Inquiry that the government repeatedly ignored “an unprecedented series of warnings” over the impact austerity and fragmentation on resilience of public services.
Pressing the accelerator on green growth could earn up to £57 billion for the UK economy by 203018/07/2023 12:15:00
New analysis from the CBI has shown that making the most of 27 green growth ‘prizes’ could deliver a £37-57 billion boost to GDP by 2030, equivalent to between 1.6% and 2.4% of GDP.
CBI responds to South Yorkshire investment zone announcement17/07/2023 16:05:00
CBI recently (14 July 2023) responded to South Yorkshire investment zone announcement.
TUC: Ministers backdown on mandatory ethnicity pay gap reporting is “another huge let down for BME workers”17/07/2023 12:15:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak recently (13 July 2023) commented on the announcement by the Department for Business and Trade that ministers do not believe that now is the right time to take forward a mandatory approach to ethnicity pay reporting.