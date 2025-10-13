Association for Project Management
UK Space Agency funds six projects to address climate change and drive innovation in transport
Six new projects are set to apply satellite technology and artificial intelligence to transform how Britain tackles climate change, manages transport systems and improves accessible travel, after receiving £1.5 million of funding from the UK Space Agency.
Each project addresses specific market gaps where traditional terrestrial data has proven to be insufficient or costly. The funding enables businesses to develop scalable solutions that can be deployed nationally and exported internationally.
The six funded projects are:
Ether Capital Ltd – Real-Time Carbon Risk Dashboard for Trade Finance
Ether Capital, in partnership with AAC Clyde Space and Morphing.ai, will use satellite data and AI to help maritime finance firms track shipping emissions and manage carbon risks.
Foresight Group – Satellite Intelligence for Climate and Nature Risk
Foresight Group, in partnership with Frontierra, will develop tools that turn satellite data into financial insights to help investors assess climate and nature-related risks.
Furrer+Frey GB Ltd – ECOFAST: Electrification Cost Optimisation, Feasibility Analytics & Savings Tool
Furrer+Frey, in partnership with Airbus Defence & Space, will launch a tool that uses satellite imagery and AI to speed up and simplify railway electrification planning.
Howden – Biodiversity Risk Assessment
Howden, through a partnership between the Howden Resilience Laboratory and PCI Geomatics Enterprises UK Ltd (DBA CATALYST) will build a satellite-based system to help insurers and businesses monitor land changes and meet nature-related regulations.
MakeSense Technology – Navigation for Blind and Visually Impaired Pedestrians
MakeSense Technology, in partnership with GIS Navigator, will use Earth observation data to create safe walking routes for blind and visually impaired people, making spontaneous travel easier.
Rebalance Earth – ALAN: Accelerated Landscape Assessment for Nature Investments
Rebalance Earth, in partnership with Treeconomy Ltd, will use satellite tools to support smarter investment decisions in nature-based carbon projects like reforestation.
The funding is delivered through the Unlocking Space for Business programme, which shows how satellite data combined with AI can deliver practical solutions to real-world challenges. It supports the Government’s Industrial Strategy by driving innovation in priority sectors, accelerating growth and strengthening Britain’s technological leadership. The programme is also designed to remove barriers to the adoption of space-based services and has already engaged more than 350 organisations across insurance, investment, transport and logistics.
The Minister for the Department of Science, Innovation and Technology, Ian Murray, recently said:
“These projects showcase the transformative power of Britain’s space sector. From reducing emissions to making our streets more accessible, we’re backing the satellite technology and AI solutions that make a real difference to people’s lives.”
Dr Craig Brown, Investment Director at the UK Space Agency, recently said:
“These projects show how the UK’s space sector is delivering real-world impact, using satellite data and AI to tackle climate change, decarbonise transport, and improve accessibility. By supporting innovation in sectors that haven’t traditionally used space technology, we’re unlocking new economic opportunities and helping to build a more sustainable, inclusive future.”
Original article link: https://www.apm.org.uk/news/uk-space-agency-funds-six-projects-to-address-climate-change-and-drive-innovation-in-transport/
