UK Space Agency: How we protected the UK and space in August 2025

This report was issued in September 2025 and covers the time period 1 August 2025 to 31 August 2025 inclusive.

August saw reduced levels of space activity with both uncontrolled re-entry and collision alerts at levels below the 12-month rolling average.

All NSpOC warning and protection services were functioning throughout the period.

Re-entry Analysis

August saw a 35% decrease in the number of objects re-entering Earth’s atmosphere, tracked by NSpOC, when compared with the previous month.

Of the 34 objects that re-entered, 32 were satellites and two were rocket bodies.

September: 50, October: 35, November: 47, December: 83, January: 115, February: 129, March: 85, April: 92, May: 64, June: 55, July: 52, August: 34

In-Space Collision Avoidance

Collision risks to UK-licensed satellites were lower in August with a 6% decline when compared with July, caused by fewer interactions between UK-licensed objects and other spacecraft or debris over the previous 30 days.

September: 3,041, October: 3,181, November: 2,722, December: 2,142, January: 2,694, February: 2,567, March: 2,588, April: 2,620, May: 1,546, June: 1,259, July: 1,038, August: 971

Number of Objects in Space

The in-orbit population increased in August, with a net addition of 151 objects to the US Satellite Catalogue.

September: 29,706, October: 29,714, November: 29,873, December: 29,924, January: 30,052, February: 30,083, March: 30,177, April: 30,305, May: 30,556, June: 30,883, July: 31,094, August: 31,245

The number of Resident Space Objects (RSOs) reported may be subject to small adjustments over time as the way objects are tracked is refined. Figures in this report reflect the most current available data and may differ slightly from those published in previous months.

Fragmentation Analysis

There have been no new fragmentation (break-up) incidents this month.

Space weather

Space weather activity was slightly elevated in August compared with a quiet month in July.

Comments

The National Space Operations Centre combines and coordinates UK civil and military space domain awareness capabilities to enable operations, promote prosperity and protect UK interests in space and on Earth from space-related threats, risks and hazards.