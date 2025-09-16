WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
UK Space Agency: How we protected the UK and space in August 2025
- Also published by:
- Ministry of Defence
This report was issued in September 2025 and covers the time period 1 August 2025 to 31 August 2025 inclusive.
August saw reduced levels of space activity with both uncontrolled re-entry and collision alerts at levels below the 12-month rolling average.
All NSpOC warning and protection services were functioning throughout the period.
Re-entry Analysis
August saw a 35% decrease in the number of objects re-entering Earth’s atmosphere, tracked by NSpOC, when compared with the previous month.
Of the 34 objects that re-entered, 32 were satellites and two were rocket bodies.
September: 50, October: 35, November: 47, December: 83, January: 115, February: 129, March: 85, April: 92, May: 64, June: 55, July: 52, August: 34
In-Space Collision Avoidance
Collision risks to UK-licensed satellites were lower in August with a 6% decline when compared with July, caused by fewer interactions between UK-licensed objects and other spacecraft or debris over the previous 30 days.
September: 3,041, October: 3,181, November: 2,722, December: 2,142, January: 2,694, February: 2,567, March: 2,588, April: 2,620, May: 1,546, June: 1,259, July: 1,038, August: 971
Number of Objects in Space
The in-orbit population increased in August, with a net addition of 151 objects to the US Satellite Catalogue.
September: 29,706, October: 29,714, November: 29,873, December: 29,924, January: 30,052, February: 30,083, March: 30,177, April: 30,305, May: 30,556, June: 30,883, July: 31,094, August: 31,245
The number of Resident Space Objects (RSOs) reported may be subject to small adjustments over time as the way objects are tracked is refined. Figures in this report reflect the most current available data and may differ slightly from those published in previous months.
Fragmentation Analysis
There have been no new fragmentation (break-up) incidents this month.
Space weather
Space weather activity was slightly elevated in August compared with a quiet month in July.
Comments
The National Space Operations Centre combines and coordinates UK civil and military space domain awareness capabilities to enable operations, promote prosperity and protect UK interests in space and on Earth from space-related threats, risks and hazards.
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CBI CEO responds to UK-US nuclear deal16/09/2025 16:05:00
CBI CEO yesterday responded to UK-US nuclear deal.
UK Space Agency: Space projects unlock climate and transport innovations16/09/2025 12:15:00
6 innovative projects will use satellite technology and AI, following £1.5 million in UK Space Agency funding.
Businesses warn rising costs and ERB threaten jobs and growth - CBI/Pertemps ETS Survey 202515/09/2025 12:15:00
The latest annual CBI/Pertemps Employment Trends Survey 2025 highlights a UK labour market facing mounting pressures as businesses grapple with rising costs, regulatory changes, and an increasingly challenging economic environment.
Citizens Advice - One in five struggled to pay water bill in last year15/09/2025 11:05:00
As water bills rocket, more than two fifths (42%) of households facing problems have been pushed into cutting back on essentials such as energy and groceries, while over a third (35%) are rationing water as a result, Citizens Advice has found.
NHS Confederation responds to new poll on public's top NHS priorities15/09/2025 10:05:00
It is welcome to see that despite falling satisfaction, the public’s faith in the NHS model remains strong
NAO report on residential care costs for children – LGA response15/09/2025 09:05:00
Cllr Amanda Hopgood, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Children, Young People and Families Committee, responded to a report by the National Audit Office, which found residential care costs for looked-after children have almost doubled in five years
CBI responds to latest GDP data for July 202512/09/2025 12:15:00
CBI has responded to latest GDP data for July 2025.
NHS Confederation condemns racist abuse, harassment and intimidation of NHS staff12/09/2025 10:15:00
These acts are not just unsettling; they are a stark reminder of the urgent need to reaffirm our commitment to equity, dignity and safety for all.
Vital that care-experienced children and young people have access to physical activity – LGA12/09/2025 09:15:00
A new report launched yesterday at the Local Government Association’s Culture, Tourism and Sport Conference in Bradford is calling for care-experienced children and young people to have better access to physical activity.
Scotland can be “catalyst for UK growth” but NICs changes and Employment Rights Bill risk slowing progress11/09/2025 14:05:00
Speaking to an audience of political and business leaders in Glasgow, CBI Chair Rupert Soames will call on the UK and Scottish governments to “walk on the same road to growth” and not let the “hurly-burly of an election destroy the close collaboration needed to attract investment.”