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UK Space Agency: How we protected the UK and space in August 2026
- Also published by:
- Met Office, Ministry of Defence
This report was issued in September 2026 and covers the time period 1 August 2026 to 31 August 2026 inclusive.
August saw a reduced risk level to UK interests, with fewer uncontrolled re-entries, collision alerts, fragmentations and reduced space weather activity when compared with July.
All NSpOC warning and protection services were functioning throughout the period.
Re-entry analysis
There was a 13% decrease in the number of objects re-entering Earth’s atmosphere monitored by NSpOC in August, when compared with the previous month.
Of the 54 objects that re-entered, 47 were satellites, six were rocket bodies and one was likely a piece of debris.
September: 39, October: 54, November: 43, December: 52, January: 50, February: 66, March: 72, April: 68, May: 48, June: 53, July: 62, August: 54
Collision avoidance analysis
Collision risks to UK-licensed satellites were 25% lower in August than in July and sat well below the 12-month rolling average.
September: 1,537, October: 2,402, November: 2,472, December: 2,643, January: 2,608, February: 2,117, March: 1,847, April: 1,194, May: 1,285, June: 1,436, July: 1,209, August: 901
Registered Space Objects (RSOs) analysis
The in-orbit population increased in August, with a net addition of 248 objects to the US Satellite Catalogue.
September, 31,677, October: 31,968, November: 32,351, December: 32,739, January: 32,965, February: 33,205, March: 33,593, April: 33,873, May: 34,138, June: 34,429, July: 34,751, August: 35,017
The number of Resident Space Objects (RSOs) reported may be subject to small adjustments over time as the way objects are tracked is refined. Figures in this report reflect the most current available data and may differ slightly from those published in previous months.
Fragmentation analysis
One fragmentation incident took place in August involving a satellite in Low Earth Orbit. Assessments are ongoing to understand how many pieces of debris were released into orbit.
Space weather analysis
Space weather activity was lower in August when compared with the previous month, consisting of some solar flares and geomagnetic storms.
Comments
The National Space Operations Centre combines and coordinates UK civil and military space domain awareness capabilities to enable operations, promote prosperity and protect UK interests in space and on Earth from space-related threats, risks and hazards.
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