UK Space Agency: How we protected the UK and space in December 2025
- Also published by:
- Met Office, Ministry of Defence
This report was issued in January 2026 and covers the time period 1 December 2025 to 31 December 2025 inclusive.
December saw sustained levels of space activity with uncontrolled re-entries and collision alerts higher than in November, but with lower space weather activity impacting infrastructure.
All NSpOC warning and protection services were functioning throughout the period.
Re-entry analysis
December saw a 21% increase in the number of objects re-entering Earth’s atmosphere, monitored by NSpOC, when compared with the previous month.
Of the 52 objects that re-entered, 39 were satellites, 11 were rocket bodies and two were likely pieces of debris.
January: 115, February: 129, March: 85, April: 92, May: 64, June: 55, July: 52, August: 34, September: 39, October: 54, November: 43, December: 52
Collision avoidance analysis
Collision risks to UK-licensed satellites were slightly higher in December with a 7% increase when compared with November, caused by more interactions between UK-licensed objects and other spacecraft or debris over the previous 30 days.
January: 2,694, February: 2,567, March: 2,588, April: 2,620, May: 1,546, June: 1,259, July: 1,038, August: 971, September: 1,537, October: 2,402, November: 2,472, December: 2,643
Registered Space Objects (RSOs) analysis
The in-orbit population increased in December, with a net addition of 383 objects to the US Satellite Catalogue.
January: 30,057, February: 30,087, March: 30,181, April: 30,309, May: 30,558, June: 30,882, July: 31,091, August: 31,344, September, 31,634, October: 31,928, November: 32,304, December: 32,687
The number of Resident Space Objects (RSOs) reported may be subject to small adjustments over time as the way objects are tracked is refined. Figures in this report reflect the most current available data and may differ slightly from those published in previous months.
Fragmentation analysis
One fragmentation incident took place in December involving a satellite in Low Earth Orbit. Assessments are ongoing to understand how many pieces of debris were released into orbit.
Space weather analysis
A reduction in space weather activity was observed during the month of December with fewer geomagnetic storms and solar flares and no solar radiation storms registered throughout the month.
Comments
The National Space Operations Centre combines and coordinates UK civil and military space domain awareness capabilities to enable operations, promote prosperity and protect UK interests in space and on Earth from space-related threats, risks and hazards.
