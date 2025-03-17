WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
UK Space Agency: How we protected the UK and space in February 2025
This report was issued in March 2025 and covers the time period 1 February 2025 to 28 February 2025 inclusive.
February was a highly active month which saw uncontrolled re-entry alerts at their highest level since our records began. All NSpOC warning and protection services functioned as expected throughout the period.
Re-entry Analysis
February has seen an increase in the number of objects re-entering Earth’s atmosphere when compared to the previous month.
Chart showing number of re-entries monitored by month. March: 25, April: 22, May: 56, June: 48, July: 44, August: 89, September: 50, October: 35, November: 47, December: 83, January: 115, February: 129
Of the 129 objects monitored for re-entry this month, 119 were satellites, 5 rocket bodies and 5 were classified as unknown objects, likely to be either a rocket body or a satellite
In-Space Collision Avoidance
Collision risks to UK-licenced satellites declined by 5% in January, but remained above the 12- month rolling average of 2,376.
Chart showing number of collision risks to UK-licensed satellites monitored by month. March: 1,903, April: 1,899, May: 2,560, June: 1,881, July: 1,795, August: 2,137, September: 3,041, October: 3,181, November: 2,722, December: 2,142, January: 2,694, February: 2,567
Number of Objects in Space
There was an increase to the in-orbit population during January, with 380 newly catalogued objects added to the US Satellite Catalogue.
Chart showing number registered space objects by month. March: 28,478, April: 28,752, May: 28,850, June: 28,931, July: 28,917, August: 29,297, September: 29,678, October: 29,665, November: 29,826, December: 29,921, January: 29,985, February: 30,163
110 newly catalogued objects were attributed to the SpaceX Transporter-12 mission, ranging from Earth imaging satellites to re-entry vehicles as well as a ‘selfie’ satellite.
Fragmentation Analysis
There were no new on-orbit fragmentations during February.
Space weather
Space weather was mostly minor to moderate throughout February, with some periods of increased activity. Key events this period included:
Early – Mid February:
Frequent minor to moderate radio blackouts caused limited HF communication outages on the sunlit side of Earth. Isolated minor geomagnetic storms were triggered by fast solar winds but had limited impacts. Active high-energy electron fluence may have caused satellite charging.
23 February:
A Strong (R3) radio blackout affected a wide area on the sunlit side, with possible minor disruptions to satellite navigation systems.
25 February:
A Minor (S1) radiation storm occurred, potentially causing occasional Single Event Upsets (SEUs).
Late February:
Minor to moderate geomagnetic storms were recorded, likely causing minor satellite orientation issues.
Comments
The National Space Operations Centre combines and coordinates UK civil and military space domain awareness capabilities to enable operations, promote prosperity and protect UK interests in space and on Earth from space-related threats, risks and hazards
