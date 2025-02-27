WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
UK Space Agency: How we protected the UK and space in January 2025
This report was issued in February 2025 and covers the time period 1 January 2025 to 31 January 2025 inclusive.
January was a highly active month which saw uncontrolled re-entry and collision alerts at their highest level since our records began. All NSpOC warning and protection services functioned as expected throughout the period.
Re-entry Analysis
January has seen an increase in the number of objects re-entering Earth’s atmosphere when compared to the previous month.
Of the 115 objects monitored for re-entry this month, 66 were satellites, 11 rocket bodies, 4 were pieces of debris and 2 were classified as unknown objects, likely to be a rocket body and a satellite.
Chart showing number of re-entries monitored by month. February: 24, March: 25, April: 22, May: 56, June: 48, July: 44, August: 89, September: 50, October: 35, November: 47, December: 83, January: 115
In-Space Collision Avoidance
Collision risks to UK-licenced satellites increased by 26% in January, which is above the yearly average of 2,324.
Chart showing number of collision risks to UK-licensed satellites monitored by month. February: 1,943, March: 1,903, April: 1,899, May: 2,560, June: 1,881, July: 1,795, August: 2,137, September: 3,041, October: 3,181, November: 2,722, December: 2,142, January: 2,694
Number of Objects in Space
There was an increase to the in-orbit population during January, with 218 newly catalogued objects added to the US Satellite Catalogue.
158 newly catalogued objects were attributed to the Starlink constellation with a further 10 catalogued objects (Centispace) coming from a Chinese launch on 13 January.
Fragmentation analysis
There were no new on-orbit fragmentations during January. The breakup of the SpaceX Starship on the 16 January did not create fragments hazardous to the on-orbit population.
Space weather
Space weather activity was impactful early in January, before easing to be mostly benign from 6 January onwards.
1 January
The arrival of a Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) resulted in Moderate to Strong geomagnetic activity on New Year’s Day with increased drag to satellites operating in LEO.
3 – 5 January
Ongoing solar activity then brought Moderate to Strong radio blackouts, with periods of High Frequency blackout on the sunlit side of the Earth, and possible disruptions to low frequency and satellite navigation systems. This included a limited Minor radiation storm, perhaps bringing an increase in Single Event Upsets on 04-05 January.
17 & 31 January
Ongoing solar activity then brought Moderate to Strong radio blackouts between 3-5 January, with periods of High Frequency blackout on the sunlit side of the Earth, and possible disruptions to low frequency and satellite navigation systems. This included a limited Minor radiation storm, perhaps bringing an increase in Single Event Upsets on 04 - 05 January.
Comments
The National Space Operations Centre combines and coordinates UK civil and military space domain awareness capabilities to enable operations, promote prosperity and protect UK interests in space and on Earth from space-related threats, risks and hazards
