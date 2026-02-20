UK Space Agency: How we protected the UK and space in January 2026

This report was issued in February 2026 and covers the time period 1 January 2026 to 31 January 2026 inclusive.

January saw sustained levels of space activity, with similar levels of uncontrolled re-entries and generally similar levels of collision alerts to those issued in December. The exception was space weather, which saw increased activity.

All NSpOC warning and protection services were functioning throughout the period.

Re-entry analysis

January saw a slight reduction in the number of objects re-entering Earth’s atmosphere, monitored by NSpOC, when compared with the previous month.

Of the 50 objects that re-entered, 39 were satellites, 11 were rocket bodies and two were likely pieces of debris.

February: 129, March: 85, April: 92, May: 64, June: 55, July: 52, August: 34, September: 39, October: 54, November: 43, December: 52, January: 50

Collision avoidance analysis

Collision risks to UK-licensed satellites were broadly the same in January as in December.

February: 2,567, March: 2,588, April: 2,620, May: 1,546, June: 1,259, July: 1,038, August: 971, September: 1,537, October: 2,402, November: 2,472, December: 2,643, January: 2,608

Registered Space Objects (RSOs) analysis

The in-orbit population increased in January, with a net addition of 177 objects to the US Satellite Catalogue.

February: 30,087, March: 30,181, April: 30,309, May: 30,558, June: 30,883, July: 31,091, August: 31,345, September, 31,635, October: 31,928, November: 32,305, December: 32,690, January: 32,867

The number of Resident Space Objects (RSOs) reported may be subject to small adjustments over time as the way objects are tracked is refined. Figures in this report reflect the most current available data and may differ slightly from those published in previous months.

Fragmentation analysis

One fragmentation incident took place in January involving a satellite in the Graveyard Orbit (above Geostationary orbit). Assessments are ongoing to understand how many pieces of debris were released.

Space weather analysis

An increase in space weather activity was observed during the month of January, with geomagnetic storms, solar radiation storms and solar flares registered throughout the month.

Comments

The National Space Operations Centre combines and coordinates UK civil and military space domain awareness capabilities to enable operations, promote prosperity and protect UK interests in space and on Earth from space-related threats, risks and hazards.