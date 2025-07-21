UK Space Agency: How we protected the UK and space in June 2025

This report was issued in July 2025 and covers the time period 1 June 2025 to 30 June 2025 inclusive.

June saw reduced levels of space activity with both uncontrolled re-entry and collision alerts at levels below the 12-month rolling average.

All NSpOC warning and protection services functioned as expected throughout the period.

Re-entry Analysis

June saw a 14% decrease in the number of objects re-entering Earth’s atmosphere, tracked by NSpOC, when compared with the previous month.

Of the 55 objects that re-entered, 50 were satellites and 5 were rocket bodies.

July: 44, August: 89, September: 50, October: 35, November: 47, December: 83, January: 115, February: 129, March: 85, April: 92, May: 64, June: 55

In-Space Collision Avoidance

Collision risks to UK-licensed satellites were lower in June with a 19% decline when compared with May, caused by fewer interactions between UK licenced objects and other spacecraft or debris over the previous 30 days.

July: 1,795, August: 2,137, September: 3,041, October: 3,181, November: 2,722, December: 2,142, January: 2,694, February: 2,567, March: 2,588, April: 2,620, May: 1,546, June: 1,259

Number of Objects in Space

The in-orbit population increased in June, with a net addition of 235 objects to the US Satellite Catalogue.

July: 28,864, August: 29,669, September: 29,649, October: 29,657, November: 29,816, December: 29,867, January: 29,996, February: 30,027, March: 30,124, April: 30,253, May: 30,504, June: 30,739

The number of Resident Space Objects (RSOs) reported may be subject to small adjustments over time as the way objects are tracked is refined. Figures in this report reflect the most current available data and may differ slightly from those published in previous months

Fragmentation Analysis

There have been no new fragmentation (break-up) incidents this month.

Space weather

June saw an increase in space weather activity, particularly geomagnetic events, compared to the previous month

Comments

The National Space Operations Centre combines and coordinates UK civil and military space domain awareness capabilities to enable operations, promote prosperity and protect UK interests in space and on Earth from space-related threats, risks and hazards.