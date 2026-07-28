Department for Science, Innovation & Technology
|Printable version
UK Space Agency: How we protected the UK and space in June 2026
- Also published by:
- Ministry of Defence, WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
This report was issued in July 2026 and covers the time period 1 June 2026 to 30 June 2026 inclusive.
June saw increased risk to UK interests month-on-month, with higher levels of uncontrolled re-entries, collision avoidance alerts and space weather activity when compared with May.
All NSpOC warning and protection services were functioning throughout the period.
Re-entry analysis
There was a 10% increase in the number of objects re-entering Earth’s atmosphere monitored by NSpOC in June, when compared with the previous month.
July: 52, August: 34, September: 39, October: 54, November: 43, December: 52, January: 50, February: 66, March: 72, April: 68, May: 48, June: 53
Of the 53 objects that re-entered, 43 were satellites, 8 were rocket bodies and two were likely pieces of debris.
Collision avoidance analysis
Collision risks to UK-licensed satellites were 12% higher in June than in May but sat below the 12-month rolling average.
July: 1,038, August: 971, September: 1,537, October: 2,402, November: 2,472, December: 2,643, January: 2,608, February: 2,117, March: 1,847, April: 1,194, May: 1,285, June: 1,436
Registered Space Objects (RSOs) analysis
The in-orbit population increased in June, with a net addition of 304 objects to the US Satellite Catalogue.
July: 31,084, August: 31,336, September, 31,622, October: 31,912, November: 32,296, December: 32,687, January: 32,913, February: 33,149, March: 33,538, April: 33,818, May: 34,088, June: 34,392
The number of Resident Space Objects (RSOs) reported may be subject to small adjustments over time as the way objects are tracked is refined. Figures in this report reflect the most current available data and may differ slightly from those published in previous months.
Fragmentation analysis
One fragmentation incident took place in June involving a rocket body in Low Earth Orbit. Assessments are ongoing to understand how many pieces of debris were released into orbit.
Space weather analysis
Space weather activity was higher in June when compared with the previous month, predominantly consisting of solar flares and geomagnetic storms.
Comments
The National Space Operations Centre combines and coordinates UK civil and military space domain awareness capabilities to enable operations, promote prosperity and protect UK interests in space and on Earth from space-related threats, risks and hazards.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/how-we-protected-the-uk-and-space-in-june-2026
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