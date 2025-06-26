UK Space Agency: How we protected the UK and space in May 2025

This report was issued in June 2025 and covers the time period 1 May 2025 to 31 May 2025 inclusive.

May saw more stable levels of space activity with both uncontrolled re-entry and collision alerts at levels below the 12-month rolling average.

All NSpOC warning and protection services functioned as expected throughout the period.

Re-entry Analysis

May saw a 30% decrease in the number of objects re-entering Earth’s atmosphere, tracked by NSpOC, when compared with the previous month.

Of the 64 objects that re-entered, 55 were satellites and 9 were rocket bodies.

June: 48, July: 44, August: 89, September: 50, October: 35, November: 47, December: 83, January: 115, February: 129, March: 85, April: 92, May: 64

In-Space Collision Avoidance

Collision risks to UK-licensed satellites were lower in May with a 41% decline when compared with April, caused by fewer interactions between UK licenced objects and other spacecraft or debris over the previous 30 days.

June: 1,881, July: 1,795, August: 2,137, September: 3,041, October: 3,181, November: 2,722, December: 2,142, January: 2,694, February: 2,567, March: 2,588, April: 2,620, May: 1,546

Number of Objects in Space

The in-orbit population increased in May, with a net addition of 198 objects to the US Satellite Catalogue.

June: 28,868, July: 28,853, August: 29,626, September: 29,605, October: 29,642, November: 29,781, December: 29,843, January: 29,961, February: 29,989, March: 30,090, April: 30,208, May: 30,393

The number of Resident Space Objects (RSOs) reported may be subject to small adjustments over time as the way objects are tracked is refined. Figures in this report reflect the most current available data and may differ slightly from those published in previous months.

Fragmentation Analysis

There have been no new fragmentation (break-up) incidents this month.

Space weather

Space weather impact modelling suggests a possible moderate to high estimated effect on satellite communications, aviation and marine transport systems during this reporting period.

Comments

The National Space Operations Centre combines and coordinates UK civil and military space domain awareness capabilities to enable operations, promote prosperity and protect UK interests in space and on Earth from space-related threats, risks and hazards.