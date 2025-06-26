WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
UK Space Agency: How we protected the UK and space in May 2025
This report was issued in June 2025 and covers the time period 1 May 2025 to 31 May 2025 inclusive.
May saw more stable levels of space activity with both uncontrolled re-entry and collision alerts at levels below the 12-month rolling average.
All NSpOC warning and protection services functioned as expected throughout the period.
Re-entry Analysis
May saw a 30% decrease in the number of objects re-entering Earth’s atmosphere, tracked by NSpOC, when compared with the previous month.
Of the 64 objects that re-entered, 55 were satellites and 9 were rocket bodies.
June: 48, July: 44, August: 89, September: 50, October: 35, November: 47, December: 83, January: 115, February: 129, March: 85, April: 92, May: 64
In-Space Collision Avoidance
Collision risks to UK-licensed satellites were lower in May with a 41% decline when compared with April, caused by fewer interactions between UK licenced objects and other spacecraft or debris over the previous 30 days.
June: 1,881, July: 1,795, August: 2,137, September: 3,041, October: 3,181, November: 2,722, December: 2,142, January: 2,694, February: 2,567, March: 2,588, April: 2,620, May: 1,546
Number of Objects in Space
The in-orbit population increased in May, with a net addition of 198 objects to the US Satellite Catalogue.
June: 28,868, July: 28,853, August: 29,626, September: 29,605, October: 29,642, November: 29,781, December: 29,843, January: 29,961, February: 29,989, March: 30,090, April: 30,208, May: 30,393
The number of Resident Space Objects (RSOs) reported may be subject to small adjustments over time as the way objects are tracked is refined. Figures in this report reflect the most current available data and may differ slightly from those published in previous months.
Fragmentation Analysis
There have been no new fragmentation (break-up) incidents this month.
Space weather
Space weather impact modelling suggests a possible moderate to high estimated effect on satellite communications, aviation and marine transport systems during this reporting period.
Comments
The National Space Operations Centre combines and coordinates UK civil and military space domain awareness capabilities to enable operations, promote prosperity and protect UK interests in space and on Earth from space-related threats, risks and hazards.
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
TUC - Unions call on Welsh government to remove private profit from adult social care26/06/2025 17:20:00
TUC Cymru is calling for a new way to care for vulnerable adults – that doesn’t see monies diverted to the pockets of financial speculators.
Manufacturing output weakens in three months to June – CBI Industrial Trends Survey26/06/2025 12:15:00
Manufacturing output volumes fell in the quarter to June, at a similarly steep pace to the three months to May, according to the CBI’s latest monthly Industrial Trends Survey (ITS). Looking ahead, however, firms anticipate that the pace of decline will slow over the three months to September.
NHS Confederation - Tackling inequalities is vital for making NHS sustainable health leaders warn26/06/2025 11:25:00
Keeping people healthier and out of hospital by increasing prevention and moving care closer to home is essential for both the NHS and patients.
Still troubling signs for disabled, black and minority ethnic staff despite improvements in representation26/06/2025 10:25:00
We are also deeply worried that any gains made in recent years could be lost during the current restructuring.
NHS Conderation - Approval of first new IT system for GPs great news for the primary care sector26/06/2025 09:25:00
This will not only improve care for patients but reduce workload for GPs and their staff.
TUC Cymru - Industrial Strategy marks a pivotal moment for Wales24/06/2025 16:05:00
TUC Cymru has today welcomed the UK Government’s new 10-year Industrial Strategy, which includes £4 billion for advanced manufacturing, a semiconductor centre in Swansea, a Welsh Defence Growth Cluster, and support worth £30 million for innovation in Wales.
Companies House celebrates 10 years of open data24/06/2025 12:15:00
The ground-breaking Find and update company information service was launched 10 years ago.
Principality Building Society's Iain Mansfield appointed CBI Wales Vice Chair23/06/2025 16:05:00
With the CBI and the Principality Building Society celebrating landmark anniversaries this year, the drive for Wales to achieve sustainable economic growth has been given a boost after the appointment of Principality director Iain Mansfield as CBI Wales Vice Chair.
CBI responds to 10-Year Infrastructure Strategy announcement23/06/2025 12:15:00
CBI recently (19 June 2025) responded to 10-Year Infrastructure Strategy announcement.