UK Space Agency: John McFall flies the flag for space and sport at Paralympics
John McFall, a member of the ESA astronaut reserve, took part in the Paralympics opening ceremony in Paris yesterday evening.
John, who won a Bronze medal for Great Britain in at the Beijing 2008 games, was one of two flag bearers representing the whole paralympic community, alongside French sailor Damien Seguin.
Watch a video of John McFall at the opening ceremony of the Paralympics in Paris.
The UK Space Agency is supporting John’s work with the European Space Agency (ESA) on the Fly! Feasibility study, which aims to clear the path for an astronaut with a physical disability to take part in a long duration mission to the International Space Station.
In July 2024, ESA announced there were no technical showstoppers to possibility of flying an astronaut with a disability like John’s on such a mission.
John Mcfall said:
I am truly honoured to be standing here today, as a Paralympian and a member of the astronaut reserve with a physical disability. I like to think that my presence at this year’s ceremony, in my new role at the European Space Agency, attests to and embodies the success, reach and legacy of the Paralympic movement.
With every new step of my journey, I am proud to be challenging preconceptions around the professional roles in which we should expect to see people with physical disabilities. I am committed to playing my part in laying the foundations for a future that is diverse, inclusive, and full of opportunity for all.
After losing his right leg in a motorcycle accident at the age of 19, John embarked on a successful career in athletics, competing as a British Paralympic sprinter. He then transitioned into medicine, qualifying as a Trauma and Orthopaedic Specialist before being selected by ESA as a member of the astronaut reserve in November 2022.
Chief Executive of the UK Space Agency, Dr Paul Bate said:
John is a fantastic ambassador for the UK, for the Paralympics and for the space sector. He has already achieved so much and is breaking new ground as a member of the ESA astronaut reserve, working to make human spaceflight more inclusive for people with disabilities. Space is for everyone and, just like sport, it can inspire a change in attitudes and bring people together.
Find out more about the Fly! Feasibility Study.
