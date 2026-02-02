WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
UK Space Agency: New facility to boost UK space SMEs opens with £3.9 million government backing
A new facility designed to help small businesses thrive in the UK space sector has opened at Airbus Defence and Space’s Stevenage site, backed by £3.9 million from the UK Space Agency.
The Airbus Launchpad will provide SMEs, start-ups and research organisations with access to laboratories, workspaces and testing facilities through a no-cost residency programme. The facility can accommodate over 50 people and aims to strengthen the UK space supply chain while developing homegrown skills and capabilities.
The UK Space Agency funding comes from the Space Clusters Infrastructure Fund and was match-funded by Airbus. Three companies – Applied Atomics, Spintex and Stars Edge – will take up residence from early February.
Space Minister Liz Lloyd recently said:
By backing our SMEs and start-ups, we’re helping brilliant British ideas become successful businesses that create jobs and strengthen our supply chain. This partnership between Airbus and the UK Space Agency shows what we can achieve when industry and government work together to build a space sector where the smallest of businesses can thrive.
Dr Paul Bate, CEO of the UK Space Agency, recently said:
The Airbus Launchpad is another important example of how collaboration between industry leaders and innovative SMEs can strengthen our space sector. By giving start-ups and smaller businesses direct access to world-class facilities and expertise, we’re helping turn brilliant ideas into the products and services of tomorrow. Our £3.9 million investment through the Space Clusters Infrastructure Fund will help develop homegrown skills, diversify the supply chain, and create new space capabilities for the UK.
The Airbus Launchpad forms part of Airbus’ Community for Space Prosperity programme, which aims to grow UK space supply chain activity through research, innovation and outreach.
Kata Escott, Managing Director Airbus Defence and Space UK, recently said:
Successful SMEs are essential for the future of the UK space sector and I’m proud that we are able to use our position as the UK’s largest space company to lean in and support their development. This initiative is about creating the conditions for collaboration, innovation and growth. By connecting with SMEs and innovators, and in partnership with the Government, we are accelerating progress for the UK at a time when it has never mattered more.
The Airbus Launchpad is the latest facility to open with support from the UK Space Agency’s Space Clusters Infrastructure Fund, which is helping to build world-class facilities for the UK space sector. Earlier this month, the £20 million Westcott Space Hub opened in Buckinghamshire with £5.8 million in government backing, providing testing facilities, training spaces and commercial workspace for space businesses.
