UK Space Agency: New Space for All projects to inspire young people

The UK Space Agency will fund 15 projects across the UK designed to engage and inspire the next generation into STEM careers.

The UK Space Agency has awarded funding to 15 projects across the UK designed to engage young people from all backgrounds and inspire the next generation into Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) careers.

The Agency’s Space for All fund aims to inspire young people to pursue STEM education and attract talent to the UK space sector.

Just over a £1 million will go to programmes in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Space for All is part of the UK Space Agency’s £12 million Inspiration programme which delivers multiple long-lasting interventions and opportunities across the UK, engaging with parents, teachers, club leaders, and role models, as well as young people themselves.

Professor Anu Ojha, Director of Championing Space at the UK Space Agency, recently said:

As part of the UK Space Agency’s long-term investment in space education and skills, our Space for All funding is backing projects that will engage young people from all backgrounds across the UK. Through long lasting interventions we aim to demonstrate the value of space to everyday life and the broad range of exciting future careers available, through Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) pathways and wider.

Credit: Institute of Physics. Illustrator: Pauline Gregory.

Space for All Fund for 2023–2025

Northern Ireland

Armagh Observatory and Planetarium

Location: Co. Armagh

Cosmic Explorers: Igniting STEM and Astronomy in schools

This schools outreach initiative aims to inspire the young minds of 11–16-year-olds in space science using innovative technology and audio-visual delivery in a portable planetarium dome, hands-on workshops, STEM careers advice and teacher training provision. The programme will be co-created with teachers and aligned with the curriculum.

Funding: £66,000

Scotland

Glasgow Science Centre

Location: Glasgow

Space Learning Pathway

This project is a journey of inspiring, sustained STEM learning experiences, developed with the space industry and aligned with the curriculum. They’ll raise awareness, across Scotland, of the benefits of space to society, equip students with skills for STEM careers and support teachers to deliver quality space education.

Funding: £95,000

England

Mathematics in Education and Industry (MEI)

Location: Based in Trowbridge, Wiltshire

The Big Earth Data Project

This project is a suite of hands-on activities designed to introduce young people to the many applications of satellite data and develop skills in exploring large Earth observation datasets by becoming data scientists. Activities will focus on the engaging contexts of climate change, the effects of humans on the Earth, and emergency disaster response. Designed for Key Stage 3-4 and Key Stage 4-5 students, the activities will be free to access by anyone.

Funding: £75,000

Institute of Physics

Location: London

Mimi’s Space Adventure

Mimi’s Space Adventure is a storybook (about Mimi and her Granny on an out-of-this-world adventure), an exhibition and events programme that explores the exciting science behind going to space. Aimed at children aged 5-9, together with their families and schools, the programme will take them on an imaginative and colourful journey to meet diverse role models, learn about fascinating careers and build a new relationship with science, engineering and technology.

Funding: £100,000

East London Advanced Technology Training (ELATT)

Location: London

Space in the Community

Partners: Rich Mix cultural centre and Odd Eyes Theatre

This project aims to increase awareness and interest in space, and future space careers, in underserved young people in Hackney, Tower Hamlets and East London. Using the innovative idea of a free monthly sci-fi film club at Rich Mix cultural centre, the project will use popular sci-fi films to engage young people. It will include community projects and activities co-designed with and led by expert partners from Odd Eyes Theatre, scientists and employers in the space industry.

Funding: £75,000

Life Science Centre

Location: Newcastle-upon-Tyne

Space Explorers

Space Explorers will give 9-11- year-olds from underserved or rural schools across North East England, prolonged engagement with Life Science Centre. The project combines visits to schools with a new cutting-edge mobile planetarium, live online chats with scientists and science centre trips, including a hands-on workshop. This inspiring curriculum-linked programme aims to provide an in-depth exploration of space and the skills required to succeed in the expanding sector.

Funding: £97,000

University College London, Northumbria University, University of Leicester

Location: London, Northumbria and Leicester.

Orbyts: Transformational Research-with-School Partnerships

Orbyts creates inspirational, long-term partnerships between scientists and schools, providing students with relatable science role models while empowering them through their own original space research projects. The programme profoundly impacts science inclusivity, directly increasing post-16 space uptake by students from historically excluded groups. A previous SFA grant enabled Oybyts to launch a thriving North-East hub, this grant will expand Orbyts into a self-sustained, UK-wide initiative.

Funding: £99,000

Royal Observatory Greenwich (part of Royal Museums Greenwich)

Location: London

Expanding Cosmic Horizons: a new outreach programme for young people

This programme aims to build science capital and champion the importance of space. Royal Museums Greenwich will engage with local schools and community hubs via workshops and CPD teacher training, whilst university students will be coached in presentation skills. Participants will co-produce Cosmic Toolkits for a future UK-wide loan scheme.

Funding: £88,000

University of Central Lancashire

Location: Preston

Space in Schools: Careering into Space

The aim of this project is to respond to the space industry’s growing need for more professionals. Using dance as an educational tool, the project seeks to motivate even initially disinterested students to consider space professions. It will emphasise teacher training to enhance science education and train STEM ambassadors from the space industry to engage with pupils. This approach aims to inspire and increase awareness of space-related careers.

Funding: £48,000

Link to book for expressions of interest session to get involved https://www.uclan.ac.uk/events/listing/space-in-schools-careering-into-space

RAF Air Cadets

Location: Inskip, Lancashire

Air Cadet National Air & Space Hub – Inskip

This project aims to develop the National Activity Centre at Inskip into a centre of excellence for exploring Air and Space topics through STEM activities. The project team hopes to turn their existing BTEC L2 in Space Studies into an interactive and exciting programme, to capture the imagination of the next generation of air and space-minded individuals, from all walks of life. The project team will create the learning space, ‘train the trainer’, ‘train the assessor’, and make the experiential learning element open to all Air Cadet Squadrons, nationally.

Funding: £44,000

The Geological Society of London

Location: London

Using planetary science & space exploration to inspire future planetary geoscientists

The Society is developing a sustainable strategy to better integrate planetary geoscience into their initiatives, aligning with the national curriculum and sector needs. Their approach aims to foster curiosity in planetary geoscience, promote STEM interest and aid educators. Focused on accessibility and environmental awareness, the project’s success will be measured by heightened career-path awareness, student engagement, and the creation of educational materials, such as tactile handling boxes available for loan to schools and public groups, facilitating diverse participation in space and planetary science.

Funding: £93,000

Launch Access Ltd

Location: Wymondham, Norfolk

‘Launch-Me’ – educational rocketry for all

This project opens the exciting world of rockets and student satellites to a wider UK educational audience. It will empower educators and students alike by delivering centralised access to online expertise, advice and training as well as physical facilities and equipment. The project will give thousands of new students the chance to engage with hands-on space projects that inspire a sense of enfranchisement in their future in the space sector.

Funding: £55,000

SpaceCareers.uk Ltd

Location: Nationwide, based in London

SpaceCareers.uk Interactive ‘UK Space 101’ Resource

In response to the growing needs of the UK space sector and the diverse aspirations of individuals pursuing space-related careers, SpaceCareers.uk aims to enhance the existing website for multiple target groups. This project will take onboard the needs of users and learn from other sectors to initially create an interactive ‘UK Space 101’ resource. Serving as an introduction to the sector for young people and the general public, the resource will explore the breadth of applications within the sector, the benefits they provide and the variety of careers that accompany them to inspire and attract talent for the UK space sector.

Funding: £58,000

Wales

Techniquest

Location: Cardiff

Space in the Community

Techniquest’s mission is to embed science in Welsh culture through interactive engagement. Through immersive experiences on-site, and through their community outreach, they aim to play a pivotal role in encouraging young people in Wales to enter science and technology careers. This new project will take the wonders of space to families, children and young people across South Wales, targeting areas of high deprivation and playing a key role in developing science capital.

Funding: £66,000

Aerospace Wales Forum Ltd