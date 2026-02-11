UK Space Agency offers young people launchpad to space career with new internship programme

The UK Space Agency is launching Skills for Space, a new internship programme offering 50 paid placements across the UK space sector to give young people hands-on experience and industry exposure.

The new programme is a UK-wide initiative designed to give students their launchpad into the space sector through structured internships with the space industry.

The initiative comes as the sector faces significant recruitment challenges. According to the most recent Space Skills Survey, 80% of space organisations faced recruitment difficulties – up from 61% in 2020. More than half of organisations reported skills gaps in their current workforce, with 61% identifying gaps in job applicants. Nearly every organisation surveyed (95%) reported experiencing skills-related challenges.

Skills for Space will offer placements across a range of disciplines and locations, providing participants with practical experience in one of the UK’s fastest-growing industries.

Dr Paul Bate, CEO of the UK Space Agency, yesterday said:

The UK space sector is growing rapidly, and we need talented, diverse people to help us seize the opportunities ahead. Skills for Space will give young people from all backgrounds the chance to gain real-world experience and develop the skills our industry needs.

Interns have the chance to work with cutting-edge UK space technology.

These 50 internships are an investment in the future of UK space – helping us build a workforce that is innovative, inclusive and ready to tackle the challenges of tomorrow.

Running for eight weeks in July and August 2026, the programme provides undergraduates and Further Education students with hands-on experience of real-world projects that contribute directly to the UK space economy.

Skills for Space is a strategic investment in the UK’s future workforce. By embedding practical skills and industry exposure, the programme helps close critical skills gaps in engineering, software, data science and professional competencies, while promoting equity, diversity and inclusion.

Ben Stern, UKspace Vice Chair and Chair of the Space Skills Advisory Panel yesterday said:

The space sector employs people from a variety of backgrounds in diverse roles across the whole of the country - but it is not always easy for students to realise that there are exciting opportunities open to them to follow a career in the space sector. This scheme will help to raise awareness of the fantastic roles available in the UK space sector and break down barriers to entry. Experience shows that successful internships can be an opening to longer term employment as companies and the intern already know each other. We welcome the UK Space Agency’s support through this new scheme.

Applications for internship candidates are now open, with placements being announced in May.

For more information about the UK Space Agency Skills for Space Internship Programme, visit the application page.

The UK space sector already employs more than 55,000 people and generates £18.6 billion for the economy. Internships are one of many routes into a space career. The sector offers opportunities through apprenticeships, graduate schemes and direct entry roles across a range of areas.

David Edwards FRAeS, Chief Executive, Royal Aeronautical Society yesterday said:

The Royal Aeronautical Society welcomes the UK Space Agency’s Skills for Space internship programme and strongly supports its ambition to widen access to careers across the UK space sector. The Society has a long-standing commitment to tackling the skills shortage across the aerospace sector. Initiatives like Skills for Space will help to inspire the next generation of talent, and give young people practical experience and support pathways for a future career in space. The Society looks forward to continuing its work with partners across government, industry and academia to strengthen the future space workforce.

Through this initiative, the UK Space Agency is strengthening the talent pipeline, supporting SMEs and larger organisations, and driving innovation and growth across the UK space sector – ensuring the UK remains globally competitive and inclusive.