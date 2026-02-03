UK Space Agency: Paul Bate to step down as UK Space Agency CEO

Dr Paul Bate will be stepping down as Chief Executive of the UK Space Agency at the end of March 2026.

Paul has led the UK Space Agency for four and a half years. Working closely with ministers, he delivered two successful delegations to the European Space Agency Councils of Ministers, securing record investment levels, UK science leadership and three new UK astronauts.

The UK space sector now has access to a wider range of national space funding than ever before, with flagship initiatives such as the National Space Innovation Programme and Space Clusters Infrastructure Fund catalysing increasing levels of private investment.

Paul has also had a sustained focus on making the Agency a great place to work, increasing staff engagement by six percentage points.

Dr Paul Bate yesterday said:

To be trusted to deliver the government’s civil space ambitions, and to lead an Agency of expert professionals who are passionate about their craft, has been the greatest privilege of my career and proof that space is a team sport. As the UK Space Agency becomes part of the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT), now is the right time to pass the baton on. Whoever is successful will have one of the best jobs in the civil service, leading the new UK Space Agency, delivering innovation and world class science across space, working closely with Ministers, and combining policy, strategy, delivery and technical expertise to help make the UK a leading space nation.

Space Minister Liz Lloyd yesterday said:

It has been a pleasure to work with Paul in his role as CEO of the UK Space Agency. As minister, I have particularly valued working with him on the European Space Agency Council of Ministers work agreeing £1.7bn of investment on priority ESA programmes supporting jobs, resilience and science across the UK on issues from space weather to science, launch to Europe’s first Mars Rover. Paul’s work on programmes like Unlocking Space have been crucial to support growth of the UK space industry. I wish Paul every success in whatever he turns his talents to next.

Lord Willetts, Chair of the UK Space Agency, yesterday said:

Paul has done an enormous amount not just for the UK Space Agency but more widely for the British space sector as a whole. He is an excellent leader committed to promoting British science and technology. All of us at the Space Agency wish him well for the future.

Doug Liddle, Chair of the UKspace trade association, yesterday said:

On behalf of our members, I want to thank Paul for all he has done to champion space across the country and the world. I have always appreciated his willingness to engage with companies large and small, to listen to our concerns and to understand the commercial realities of operating in such a fast-moving sector. I wish him well and look forward to working closely with the new Director of the UK Space Agency, once appointed.

As announced in August 2025, the UK Space Agency will merge with DSIT’s Space Directorate, forming a new single unit within DSIT responsible for civil space policy and delivery. The new unit will retain the UK Space Agency name and brand identity. Recruitment for a Director is currently underway.