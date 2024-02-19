WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
UK Space Agency project captures images of satellite returning to Earth
Images from space showing the European Remote Sensing Satellite (ERS-2) as it makes its return to Earth, were recently (16 February 2024) released by the UK Space Agency.
Captured from space by HEO – an Australian company with an office in the UK – the images taken by other satellites show ERS-2 as it rotates on its journey back to Earth. The UK Space Agency is working with HEO as part of ongoing research to support safe and sustainable space operations.
The images have been shared with the European Space Agency (ESA) who are tracking the re-entry of the ERS-2 satellite.
ERS-2 re-entering the atmosphere, photographed at 2:43pm UTC on 14 January 2024. Credit: HEO.
ERS-2 re-entering the atmosphere, photographed at 11:35pm UTC on 28 January 2024. Credit: HEO.
ERS-2 re-entering the atmosphere, photographed at 11:49pm UTC on 29 January 2024. Credit: HEO.
ERS-2 re-entering the atmosphere, photographed at 3:43am UTC on 3 February 2024. Credit: HEO.
Andrew Ratcliffe, Chief Engineer at the UK Space Agency, said:
Sustainability of the space environment is a key priority for the UK Space Agency. To support this, the Office of the Chief Engineer (OCE) performs research independently and with partners such as HEO, to help inform future policies and guidelines around safe and sustainable space operations.
It is interesting to see the initial results from this study – imagery such as this, alongside other sources of ground based and in-orbit imagery, may help monitor future complex missions and refine re-entry predictions.
ERS-2 was the most sophisticated Earth observation satellite of its time, launching in 1995 and operating successfully for 16 years. It gathered data on the Earth’s land, oceans and polar ice caps, and helped to monitor the impacts of natural disasters, from floods to earthquakes.
Artist's impression of ERS-2 in orbit. Credit: ESA.
UK scientists and engineers from organisations, including Astrium (now Airbus), the Rutherford Appleton Laboratory, Oxford University, the Mullard Space Science Laboratory and the Met Office, were involved in the satellite’s design, build and scientific instruments.
Angus Stewart, Head of Space Surveillance and Tracking at the UK Space Agency, recently said:
There are thousands of operational and defunct satellites in orbit around the Earth, and the ability to operate safely in space and bring the benefits back to Earth is growing increasingly challenging.
As well as capturing these images as part of our work with HEO, the UK Space Agency operates the UK’s re-entry warning service and has tasked our UK sensors to observe the re-entry of ERS-2.
We share data with ESA and other international partners through the Inter-Agency Space Debris Coordination Committee (IADC) and other forums to support satellite re-entries.
A spokesperson for HEO recently said:
HEO is adding a new data source at scale with Non-Earth Imaging (NEI). We know this technology is critical for removing debris actively in orbit and we’re excited to work with the UK Space Agency to test the effectiveness of NEI for determining where space debris will land when entering the atmosphere. This could transform the way we think about public safety when it comes to space.
Non-Earth Imaging (NEI) involves using space-based sensors to capture resolved imagery of Resident Space Objects (RSOs). These objects can include active or inactive spacecraft, rocket bodies and upper stages, or uncontrolled space debris. HEO uses ‘fly-by’ inspections, where one satellite images another satellite as it flies past, as opposed to ‘close-in’ inspection mission, which requires the imaging spacecraft to approach the RSO as a Rendezvous and Proximity Operation (RPO).
Find out more about the re-entry of ERS-2 by following ESA’s live blog
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
LGA - Suicide prevention funding end could have ‘life or death consequences’19/02/2024 10:05:00
The end of funding for suicide prevention projects in April could have “life or death consequences” in some areas, the Local Government Association (LGA) has said.
NHS Confederation - New project to ‘unlock prevention’ within ICSs19/02/2024 09:05:00
Joint project to explore opportunities and obstacles to developing at-scale preventative health and care systems.
Sexual assault and harassment have absolutely no place in the trade union movement – TUC16/02/2024 16:15:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak commented on reports of an internal Aslef survey of members which found serious instances of sexual assault, harassment and bullying
Shrinking UK economy in “dire straits” as jobs and living standards are hit - TUC15/02/2024 16:05:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak responded to today’s (Thursday) GDP figures, showing GDP fell by 0.3% in the fourth quarter of 2023
New funding ensures UK role in global exploration to the Moon, Mars and Venus15/02/2024 15:05:00
UK scientists and engineers will play a role in major global missions to the Moon, Mars and Venus, thanks to new funding from the UK Space Agency for work towards international space science and exploration projects.
CBI responds to latest CPI inflation data15/02/2024 13:15:00
CBI yesterday responded to latest CPI inflation data.
Cost of living crisis still hammering households in every corner of the country – TUC15/02/2024 11:15:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak yesterday responded to the ONS figures showing CPI inflation unchanged at 4% and RPI inflation at 4.9%.
LGA - Right to Buy needs reform to avoid social housing stock losses14/02/2024 15:25:00
The Local Government Association is proposing reforms to the Right to Buy (RTB) scheme, first introduced in 1980, in a new position paper in order to prevent the current net loss of much-needed social housing stock year on year being experienced by local authorities under the current system.
LGA - Further urgent invested needed in social care - LGA on King's Fund report14/02/2024 14:25:00
Responding to the King's Fund report - ‘Making care closer to home a reality’ Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the Local Government Association Community Wellbeing Board said: “We agree that the answer to tackling hospital pressures is a considerable bolstering of primary and community-based support – both to support discharge from hospital and to prevent people attending hospital in the first place.”