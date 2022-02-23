WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
UK Space Agency - Successful first year for UK-Australia Space Bridge
Today marks the first anniversary of the Space Bridge between UK and Australia
Today (23 February 2022) marks the first anniversary of the Space Bridge between UK and Australia - a partnership focused on facilitating collaboration between the two countries’ space sectors.
A world first, the Space Bridge has unlocked improved access to trade, investment and academic research opportunities, better advice to businesses and innovative bilateral collaborations.
The arrangement enhances cooperation between the UK and Australian space sector to work on space-related activities, from sharing Earth Observation data to collaborating on robotic and artificial intelligence.
Several exciting initiatives have taken place since the signing last year, including the Department for International Trade-led UK Space Export Academy collaboration, which facilitated workshops for UK SMEs on trade policy, export regulations, finance and tax, insight into the Australian space landscape and practical advice on business pitching. The graduation event in September 2021 enabled 23 individual engagements between UK companies and Australian industry, academia and government.
With a global audience of up to 1,000 attendees, the virtual UK and Australia roadshows showcasing key strategies, strengths, and capabilities of the space sector last year were instrumental in facilitating engagement between UK and Australian investors and collaborators across industry and academia.
The first funding call launched under the UK-Australia Space Bridge has also been hugely successful, with five collaborative research projects receiving a total of £250,000 from SmartSat CRC and the Satellite Applications Catapult, with the support of the UK Science and Innovation Network. Digital Content Analysis Technology Ltd, OneWeb and Spire Global UK were among those to benefit from the funding and are currently working on the projects due to be completed by the end of June 2022.
Dr Paul Bate, Chief Executive of the UK Space Agency, said:
Although separated by many seas, the Space Bridge has connected the UK and Australia in whole new ways. It is unlocking greater innovation, promoting the exchange of knowledge and forging new partnerships to maximise the vast potential of our growing space sectors.
The Space Bridge is a prime example of how we can join forces with our partners to catalyse investment and help meet the UK’s increased ambitions in space. International collaboration is a key pillar of the UK National Space Strategy and we are proud to be working with our Australian colleagues to leverage resources and opportunities from across Government, industry, academia, and private investors – driving forward this exciting initiative.
Sam Adlen, Chief Strategy Officer at the Satellite Applications Catapult said:
As the Space Bridge reaches its first anniversary, it is clear that strong foundations have been laid. It has been great to work with impressive Australian colleagues, and to see the partnerships developing and the potential future impact that will be delivered. The opportunity for space enabled growth is only growing, and the strong ties between the UK and Australia will enable the capacity and utility of the space bridge to grow significantly for the benefit of both countries and citizens globally.
The UK-Australia partnership is a priority for the UK space sector, bolstered further by the UK’s recent £1m commitment for Earth Observation in Agroclimate to help farmers deal with climate change.
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Twice as many older workers have left the labour market due to sickness than retirement during pandemic – TUC report23/02/2022 16:20:00
The TUC has today (Wednesday) warned that thousands of older workers are being forced out of the labour market due to ill health.
More than half of parents and pregnant women exposed to aggressive formula milk marketing – WHO, UNICEF23/02/2022 15:20:00
More than half of parents and pregnant women (51 per cent) surveyed for a new WHO/UNICEF report say they have been targeted with marketing from formula milk companies, much of which is in breach of international standards on infant feeding practices.
Sharpest manufacturing price growth since 1976 - Monthly Industrial Trends Survey22/02/2022 16:05:00
UK manufacturing output growth picked up in the three months to February, but the balance of manufacturers expecting price rises in the next three months was at its highest since December 1976.
CIPD - Employers should still be cautious and recognise their legal duty of care to employees22/02/2022 12:40:00
CIPD responds to Government’s ‘Living with Covid-19’ strategy
WULF works: Wales Union Learning Fund is still the right model to deliver fairness and progression in the workplace, says Wales TUC22/02/2022 12:15:00
Research by Wavehill commissioned by the Wales TUC shows that the Wales Union Learning Fund during 2020-21 supported increased participation, better equality of access and enabled workers to progress in both their own personal development and in their careers.
LGA responds to Living with Covid strategy22/02/2022 11:40:00
Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board, responded to the Government’s Living with Covid strategy, announcing the phasing out of all legal COVID-19 restrictions in England
NHS Confederation - Mental healthcare recovery plan urgently needed to tackle ‘second pandemic’22/02/2022 10:40:00
Mental health leaders warn that a generation of children and young people will face longer waits for treatment unless there is a comprehensive plan.
Response to PM statement on living with the virus22/02/2022 10:33:00
Response given yesterday to the PM statement on living with the virus.
LGA - Local outbreak management cash will still be needed as part of Government’s ‘Living with Covid’ strategy22/02/2022 09:40:00
Government must continue to provide funding for local public health teams to manage COVID-19 outbreaks in their areas as part of its Living with Covid strategy, councils say
A super deduction successor could trigger £40bn-a-year boost for UK business investment21/02/2022 16:05:00
Introducing a new permanent investment deduction to succeed the Government’s super deduction could boost UK business investment by up to £40billion a year by 2026, according to a new CBI survey.