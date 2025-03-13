WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
UK Space Agency - Tim Peake launches new space badge for Scouts in partnership with UK Space Agency
The UK Space Agency and the Scouts have launched a brand-new Space Activity Badge for Explorer Scouts.
The first badge of its kind for the 14 to 18-year-old scout section was announced by Scout Ambassador and UK astronaut, Tim Peake at the Science Museum in London.
The badge is born out of the Agency’s Space to Inspire initiative which encourages young people to explore how space is used, the work of the UK space sector, and the wide range of space careers available in the UK.
The Scouts bring a unique approach to the initiative by providing tangible skillsets to support the theoretical understanding of space. The hands-on approach inspires young people to consider wider skillsets and future career opportunities in the space sector which contributes nearly £19 billion to the UK economy.
From today, Explorer Scouts will be able to replicate the skills used by scientists and engineers, including several based in the UK, to guide the Perseverance Rover across Mars’ surface, and can learn how to control something remotely.
Explorer Scouts will discover ways to grow plants without soil – a task undertaken on the International Space Station to test different watering methods. The Explorer Scouts are also encouraged to use their communication skills to discover the stories of those who have felt the impact of the space industry first-hand.
Astronaut Tim Peake launching bottle rockets at a Scouts event. Credit: Scouts.
Scouts Ambassador Tim Peake said:
The exciting launch of the new Explorer Scout Space Activity Badge will ignite interest and spark curiosity in STEM for a whole new generation. This new badge brings together the knowledge of what’s been and the possibility of what could be, both in space and here on Earth for young people aged between 14 and 18.
After working alongside some of the most talented space industry professionals in the world, it’s wonderful to see Explorers reaching up and developing the skills that helped me on my own space journey.
Minister for Space Sir Chris Bryant said:
This fantastic new badge will inspire the next generation of Explorers to consider exciting opportunities that can push the boundaries of our knowledge of space.
There are already over 50,000 people working in the UK’s space sector, and we want to continue to foster the interest and curiosity of the youngest so they can build their skills and even their careers in space exploration and research for years to come.
As the Explorer Scouts experience new opportunities and develop skills for life, the Space Activity Badge offers a different insight to potential future study and career paths.
Ingmar Kamalagharan, Head of Education and Future Workforce at the UK Space Agency, said:
Space is both absolutely fascinating and vital for helping life on Earth. I am really excited that Explorer Scouts have the chance to learn more about the incredible exploration and science missions the UK is involved in, and technologies and services our space companies and organisations provide for our everyday use - from maps on our phones, weather reports and internet access, to helping us understand climate change, improving healthcare and supporting disaster zones.
The new Explorer Space Activity Badge offers the unique opportunity for young people aged between 14 and 18 to have true hands-on experience in developing STEM skills, and experiencing the application of them, specific to the space industry. The badge for the Explorer Scouts is the last launch of Space Activity Badges through the Scouts and UK Space Agency partnership, providing space and STEM skills for life across all ages from age 4, now through to age 18.
