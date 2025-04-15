WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
UK Space Agency: UK and Cyprus strengthen space ties
Cyprus and the UK are set to collaborate more closely on space activities following a successful bilateral event held in Nicosia on 27-28 March.
The first Cyprus-UK Bilateral Cooperation Event brought together representatives from the space sectors and governments of both countries, with the support of the European Space Agency (ESA).
The Cypriot Government used the event to announce its intention to join ESA as an Associate Member, a move which could unlock further growth in its space sector and greater collaboration with other ESA member states such as the UK.
Professor Anu Ojha, International Director at the UK Space Agency, yesterday said:
There is great potential for collaboration on space activities to add a new dimension to the UK’s strong partnership with Cyprus. This has never been more important, with space firmly established as a vital tool for driving economic growth, environmental protection and national security.
That’s why Cyprus has been working with ESA and growing its space sector to great effect over recent years, and we are looking forward to working very closely with them in the future.
Mr. George Komodromos, Acting Permanent Secretary of the Deputy Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy, yesterday said:
The high-level dialogue and engagement among companies, as well as among delegations is encouraging and shows that we are moving in the right direction.
We are especially grateful for the UK’s continued support of our efforts to position ourselves within the global space ecosystem, a highly revolving and rapidly changing environment in a vastly changing world.
The event featured a number of working sessions on topics including regulation, the development of space strategies, commercial development and future missions and opportunities within ESA.
Cypriot universities and companies shared information on national space projects in areas such as Earth observation, satellite research and digital infrastructure. Ten UK space companies, alongside fourteen Cypriot entities, delivered presentations on their growing capabilities, while ESA representatives explained the potential funding programmes that could support future joint UK-Cyprus initiatives.
The UK is a founding member of ESA, which currently has 23 member states. In addition, Cyprus is one of four countries with a cooperation agreement with ESA, signed in 2016, aiming to achieve Associate Membership in ESA by 2026.
The UK Space Agency will host a reciprocal visit by the Cypriot government, academics and companies later this year, and both countries will work together to map existing capabilities and identify areas for future collaboration.
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CBI responds to British Steel (Special Measures) Bill - April 202515/04/2025 12:15:00
CBI recently (12 April 2025) responded to British Steel (Special Measures) Bill – April 2025.
CBI Scotland responds to First Minister's statement on US trade tariffs15/04/2025 09:05:00
CBI Scotland yesterday responded to First Minister's statement on US trade tariffs.
Unions and West Midlands Combined Authority sign landmark agreement to support creative industry workers14/04/2025 16:05:00
TUC Midlands and the WMCA have come together to sign a partnership deal with creative industries trade unions.
CBI Northern Ireland responds to NI Executive's new Tariffs Working Group14/04/2025 12:15:00
CBI Northern Ireland recently (11 April 2025) responded to NI Executive's new Tariffs Working Group.
UK Space Agency: How we protected the UK and space in March 202514/04/2025 11:15:00
This report was issued in April 2025 and covers the time period 1 March 2025 to 31 March 2025 inclusive.
Government response to consultation on audit reform - LGA statement14/04/2025 10:05:00
Cllr Pete Marland, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Economy and Resources Board, responded to the Government’s Local audit strategy consultation response and the announcement of an extra £49 million in funding for local authority audit fees as part of the Plan for Change
Patients Association - Joint letter to Ofcom from Royal Mail, NHS leaders and patient bodies sets out new protections for NHS letter delivery14/04/2025 09:05:00
We've joined with Royal Mail, NHS England, NHS Providers, Healthwatch England, and National Voices to write a joint letter to Ofcom. The letter explains new steps being taken to make sure patients receive important NHS letters on time.
TUC - Major support for closer relationship with EU - including with Reform-leaning voters11/04/2025 15:05:00
The TUC has today called for a closer trading relationship with the EU in an increasingly unpredictable and volatile global economy
CBI responds to February 2025 GDP data11/04/2025 14:05:00
Martin Sartorius, Principal Economist, CBI, responds to February 2025 GDP data
Companies House starts to verify identities10/04/2025 12:15:00
The voluntary period for identity verification is open for business. More than 6 million individuals will need to comply in the 12 months after identity verification becomes a legal requirement later this year. This phased approach reduces the burden on companies.