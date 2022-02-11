WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
UK Space Agency: UK candidates make it through to next round of European Space Agency’s astronaut call
The latest figures from the European Space Agency (ESA) show more than 160 applicants from the UK have made it through to the next round of their astronaut call.
The window to apply for ESA’s astronaut vacancy opened on 31 March 2021 and closed 18 June. This is the first call for new astronauts in over 10 years and the first-time candidates with a physical disability had been invited to apply.
Of the 22,523 valid astronaut applications received by ESA, 2,000 of these were from the UK.
Following a comprehensive screening phase, 1,361 people were invited to phase two of ESA’s astronaut selection. This is a full day of psychological performance testing at a facility in Europe. Of these, 166 were from the UK, comprising 89 men and 77 women.
The UK had the third highest number making it through to phase two of all the member states, behind only France, with 404, and Germany, with 194.
Sue Horne, Head of Space Exploration at the UK Space Agency, yesterday said:
It’s exciting to see so many UK candidates making it through to the next phase of ESA’s astronaut selection and the number shows the high calibre of our applications. Those who make it through the round of psychometric and psychological tests will be invited to further testing at the European Astronaut Centre in Germany.
The UK space sector continues to grow and, while being an astronaut is a dream for many people, there are a range of potential career paths out there to explore.
In total 530 women and 831 men have made it through to phase two, with at least three candidates from every Member State. In addition, 27 candidates who applied for the parastronaut vacancy have been invited to phase two.
Candidates who are successful at phase two will go on to participate in a set of psychological interviews and group tests ahead of medical testing. Those who successfully pass each of these selection stages will be invited to recruitment interviews. ESA’s new class of astronauts and reserve astronauts is expected to be announced in autumn 2022.
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
UK Space Agency: Glasgow students shortlisted in satellite design competition11/02/2022 12:15:00
The team from the University of Glasgow have designed a satellite to analyse the impact of climate change on coastal areas.
Most workers back the move to a greener economy, but just one in four believe current plans will create many new jobs in their local area11/02/2022 10:33:00
Workers back climate action and support the move to a greener economy, but only a quarter (25 per cent) believe that the government’s current plans for climate action will create many new jobs in their local area, according to research published today (Friday) by the TUC.
LGA responds to Health and Care Integration white paper10/02/2022 13:40:00
Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board, responded to the Government’s white paper for Health and Care Integration
NHS Confederation - Mounting backlog in community services will exacerbate inequalities for children and other vulnerable patients10/02/2022 12:40:00
Patients are facing significant delays for key health services delivered in the community due to a mounting backlog of care.
UK Space Agency: Apprentices among those shortlisted in £600,000 climate satellite design competition10/02/2022 12:15:00
Five teams, including one made up of apprentices, have been shortlisted for the Government’s Nanosat Design Competition, competing for a share of the £600,000 Challenge Fund.
LGA responds to Carers Trust report10/02/2022 11:40:00
Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board, responded to a Carers Trust report, on 86 per cent of unpaid carers feeling ignored by successive governments
NHS Confederation responds to the ending of Covid restrictions10/02/2022 10:40:00
Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, responds to the Prime Minister's comments about the ending of Covid restrictions.
Mandatory ethnicity pay gap reporting is a start – but it must be introduced urgently, says TUC10/02/2022 10:33:00
TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady recently (08 February 2022) commented on a report published by the women and equalities select committee (WESC), which recommends that ministers introduce mandatory ethnicity pay gap reporting by April 2023
‘Tackling the digital divide’ – LGA responds to speeding-up trial of 5G rollout10/02/2022 09:40:00
Cllr Mark Hawthorne, Digital Connectivity spokesperson for the Local Government Association responded to the Government’s announcement of eight pilot areas to speed up 4G and 5G rollout and improve mobile phone connectivity, including using street lights, bus shelters and traffic lights to host mobile network equipment
WWF - UK farming and nature must not be "an afterthought" in Govt Plans to tackle the climate crisis09/02/2022 14:25:00
UK governments must urgently deliver decarbonisation strategies for the farming and land use sectors if the UK is to hit crucial climate targets, a landmark new report from WWF has found.