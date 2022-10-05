techUK
|Printable version
UK Space Agency unveils new funding for 5G & Space
The UK Space Agency (UKSA) has recently announced two new funding lines new Opening Space with 5G and applications are now open.
The two calls - ‘Opening Space with 5G’ and ‘5G Hub at Harwell’ - are aimed at companies looking to develop technologies, products, and services in 5G telecommunications.
These projects are product of the UK’s Space Strategy of September 2021, looking to support the goal of developing the UK’s Satcom presence, and the UK’s £250m subscription to the Advanced Research in Telecommunications Systems (ARTES) programme in 2019.
ARTES is able to cover the deployment of components, services and system in space, on the ground and in the network. These opportunities are also match-funded, including up to 75 percent for SMEs.
Applications should submit an initial expression of interest, before submitting proposals to the UK Space Agency and ESA. Please see below for more details on future deadlines.
Opening space with 5G
This call comes from a UK Space Agency recognition of an increase in applications directly from, and collaborations including, companies not involved yet in space. Both industry and academia are invited to apply.
The call offers an envelope of £8,000,000 to explore opportunities for the development of 5G technology and services that have applications beyond the space sector.
How to Apply - For more information, please click here.
The deadline for initial expressions of interest is 21 October 2022, with proposals being due on 9 November, for a notification of outcomes on 2 December 2022.
5G Hub at Harwell
Harwell is a UK Space hybrid 5G and satellite facility, and this call offers up to £1,000,000 for up to five projects (£200,000 per project maximum).
Business, academia and other researchers are invited to use the hub in experiments with 5G capabilities.
This will allow firms to test 5G devices across a SA/NSA network and supports GEO and LEO connections.
How to Apply - For more information, please click here.
The UK Space Agency has stressed that they will accept a wide variety of sectoral functions for their equipment, citing a non-exhaustive range of areas including healthcare, energy, CNI resilience and manufacturing.
The deadline for initial expressions of interest is 14 October 2022, with the deadline for full proposal submission the 31 October for a notification of outcomes on the 21 November.
Learn more
The UK Space Agency is hosting two events for those wishing to learn more:
- A webinar on Thusrday 06 October 2022, which will go over the application process and include talks from the industry, UK Government and ESA.
- An open day at the Harwell on Wednesday 12 October. This includes a tour of the facilities and a Q&A on the calls.
Those interested in these events can find the application form to attend here. For more information, click here for the UK Space Agency’s application guide.a
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/uk-space-agency-calls-for-5g-opening-space-with-5g-and-5g-hub-at-harwell.html
Latest News from
techUK
A Framework for Achieving your Smart, Connected Hospital Vision05/10/2022 15:05:00
Guest blog by Benjamin Kanter, MD, FCCP, Chief Medical Information Officer, Vocera
Get involved in Cloud Week 2022!05/10/2022 14:05:00
Call for blogs: On 7-11 November techUK will be hosting Cloud Week 2022.
Announcing techUK’s Future of Compute Campaign Week04/10/2022 15:25:00
Between 28 November – 2 December techUK will be hosting our Future of Compute week, dedicated to envisioning how the UK can become a leader in compute.
Be part of techUK’s local government’s Innovators Network04/10/2022 13:10:00
In May 2022 in collaboration with the Local Public Services Committee, techUK published a report making the case for enhanced digital innovation adoption across the UK’s local public services to improve citizens’ lives.
New ITU leadership team in place03/10/2022 14:05:00
Member states of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) have elected Doreen Bogdan-Martin of the US as the organisation’s next secretary-general.
Join us for techUK’s Local Digital Capital Week 202230/09/2022 16:25:00
From 24 October to 28 October, we are highlighting the contributions made by the UK tech sector to improve the local and regional tech scene, playing a vital role in the levelling up agenda through innovation and engagement.
UK Government to review EU Retained law by 2023 through new Parliamentary Bill30/09/2022 14:38:00
The UK Government has announced the introduction of the Retained EU Law (Revocation and Reform) Bill to review EU legislation that still exists in the UK legal system.
EU Liability Directive on AI30/09/2022 11:25:00
The European Commission recently (28 September 2022) released its legislative proposal on AI liability, alongside a revised Product Liability Directive (PLD), aiming to bring the EU’s liability regime into the digital age.
New Retained EU Law Bill creates uncertainty for UK businesses29/09/2022 16:25:00
The UK Government has announced the introduction of a new Bill aimed at removing the retained EU legislation that exists in the UK legal system.
Report by The King’s Fund: “Interoperability is more than technology”29/09/2022 14:43:00
The King’s Fund’s latest report, Interoperability is more than technology: The role of culture and leadership in joined-up care, examines the long-standing challenges in overcoming silos and the culture issues that must be addressed.