UK Space Agency unveils new funding for 5G & Space

The UK Space Agency (UKSA) has recently announced two new funding lines new Opening Space with 5G and applications are now open.

The two calls - ‘Opening Space with 5G’ and ‘5G Hub at Harwell’ - are aimed at companies looking to develop technologies, products, and services in 5G telecommunications.

These projects are product of the UK’s Space Strategy of September 2021, looking to support the goal of developing the UK’s Satcom presence, and the UK’s £250m subscription to the Advanced Research in Telecommunications Systems (ARTES) programme in 2019.

ARTES is able to cover the deployment of components, services and system in space, on the ground and in the network. These opportunities are also match-funded, including up to 75 percent for SMEs.

Applications should submit an initial expression of interest, before submitting proposals to the UK Space Agency and ESA. Please see below for more details on future deadlines.

Opening space with 5G

This call comes from a UK Space Agency recognition of an increase in applications directly from, and collaborations including, companies not involved yet in space. Both industry and academia are invited to apply.

The call offers an envelope of £8,000,000 to explore opportunities for the development of 5G technology and services that have applications beyond the space sector.

How to Apply - For more information, please click here.

The deadline for initial expressions of interest is 21 October 2022, with proposals being due on 9 November, for a notification of outcomes on 2 December 2022.

5G Hub at Harwell

Harwell is a UK Space hybrid 5G and satellite facility, and this call offers up to £1,000,000 for up to five projects (£200,000 per project maximum).

Business, academia and other researchers are invited to use the hub in experiments with 5G capabilities.

This will allow firms to test 5G devices across a SA/NSA network and supports GEO and LEO connections.

How to Apply - For more information, please click here.

The UK Space Agency has stressed that they will accept a wide variety of sectoral functions for their equipment, citing a non-exhaustive range of areas including healthcare, energy, CNI resilience and manufacturing.

The deadline for initial expressions of interest is 14 October 2022, with the deadline for full proposal submission the 31 October for a notification of outcomes on the 21 November.

Learn more

The UK Space Agency is hosting two events for those wishing to learn more:

A webinar on Thusrday 06 October 2022, which will go over the application process and include talks from the industry, UK Government and ESA.

An open day at the Harwell on Wednesday 12 October. This includes a tour of the facilities and a Q&A on the calls.

Those interested in these events can find the application form to attend here. For more information, click here for the UK Space Agency’s application guide.a