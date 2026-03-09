UK space tech startups target debris, wildfires and climate risk

From clearing space junk to detecting wildfires in seconds, UK startups are applying space technology to some of today’s most urgent challenges

Six UK space tech startups have joined the European Space Agency Business Incubation Centre UK (ESA BIC UK) to develop technologies that deliver practical benefits in space and on Earth.

The programme is managed by the Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC) in collaboration with the UK Space Agency and the University of Leicester.

It provides startups with access to cutting-edge research and development facilities and expertise, with specialist business support and funding.

It aims to help startups turn bold ideas into real-world solutions, accelerating their journey from concept to market and commercial success.

Paladin Space: world’s first space debris capture system

With millions of pieces of space debris orbiting Earth, the risk of collisions is steadily increasing, threatening the satellites we rely on for GPS, banking, communications, weather and climate monitoring.

Paladin Space is building the world’s first reusable debris-capture system that combines space robotics and advanced vision-based navigation to safely remove spinning objects from orbit.

Designed to integrate with existing satellites rather than one-off missions, the system aims to make debris removal scalable and commercially viable, helping safeguard critical space infrastructure for the long term.

Joining the ESA BIC UK will enable Paladin Space to develop a space-grade version of its product and carry out its first in-orbit demonstration of its technology.

EmberEye: detecting wildfires in seconds

With wildfires increasing in frequency and cost, EmberEye is developing an ultra-early wildfire detection system capable of identifying fires within seconds of ignition, transforming how quickly emergencies can be tackled.

The system integrates advanced infrared sensors with satellite-derived risk models to pinpoint high-risk ignition zones and alert first responders in near real time.

Analysing terrain, historical burn patterns and weather data to optimise sensor placement, EmberEye combines intelligent ground-based sensors with satellite connectivity to build a detection network to accelerate response, reduce damage and protect communities.

At the ESA BIC, EmberEye is preparing its product for early pilot programmes to ensure market fit and establish strategic customer relationships.

Shaping future space capability

The full ESA BIC UK cohort reflects the breadth of commercial opportunities emerging from space-enabled technologies.

They will be based at STFC’s Rutherford Appleton Laboratory at the Harwell Science and Innovation Campus in Oxfordshire, within the Harwell Space Cluster, except Shield Space which will be located at Space Park Leicester.

Shield Space is developing autonomous satellite systems designed to operate independently in orbit, increasing onboard decision-making and resilience.

Blue Neptune International Ltd is creating ultralight, high-temperature materials to protect spacecraft and aircraft in extreme environments.

Eos Space Technology Ltd is pioneering plasma propulsion systems designed to improve fuel efficiency and mission flexibility.

Sutherland Systems Engineering Enterprise Ltd is developing a data-driven platform to support aerospace and defence organisations in long-term technology planning and capability development.

Powering innovation and growth

Paul Vernon, Executive Director of Business and Innovation at STFC, said:

Space technology isn’t just about exploration, it is also helping to protect our planet and keep communities safe. From safeguarding the satellites that power our GPS and banking systems, to detecting wildfires before they spread, these startups show how cutting-edge innovation can deliver real-world impact and improve our lives. Through the ESA BIC UK, and in alignment with the Government’s Modern Industrial Strategy, STFC is backing ambitious, high-growth businesses that turn cutting-edge research into commercial success, driving growth and creating high-skilled jobs across the UK.

Supporting early-stage innovation

Established in 2011 as STFC’s first business incubation programme, ESA BIC UK is part of STFC’s DeepTech Catalyst (DTC) a nationwide network supporting start-ups in biotechnology, advanced healthcare, quantum technologies and space.

It was recently ranked among Europe’s top small and medium enterprise hubs for 2026 by the Financial Times.

Through access to cutting edge reach facilities and expertise, specialist business support and funding, the DeepTech Catalyst aims to enable businesses to speed up the transition from lab to market, and grow into globally competitive businesses.

Driving economic impact

Since 2011, the DeepTech Catalyst has supported more than 230 startups, which have collectively:

raised more than £300 million in private investment

created around 1,100 high-skilled jobs

achieved a 95% survival rate

generated an estimated £25 in economic return for every £1 invested

The programme also contributes around £150 million in Gross Value Added to the UK economy each year.

As part of UK Research and Innovation, STFC uses the DeepTech Catalyst to support the UK government’s Modern Industrial Strategy, helping drive economic resilience, net zero delivery and regional growth.

Real solutions to real challenges

Dr Paul Bate, Chief Executive Officer of the UK Space Agency, said:

ESA BIC UK helps bold ideas become real solutions, and this cohort is a strong example of that. From tackling the growing threat of orbital debris to detecting wildfires before they spread, these start-ups are addressing urgent challenges with exactly the kind of ingenuity and ambition that puts the UK at the forefront of space innovation. The UK Space Agency is proud to support this programme, and we look forward to following their progress.

Supporting UK Modern Industrial Strategy

Through the DeepTech Catalyst, and as part of UK Research and Innovation, STFC is supporting the UK government’s Modern Industrial Strategy.

This includes the eight sectors it identifies as having the greatest growth potential over the next decade, as well as a critical role in driving economic security and resilience, delivering net zero, and promoting regional growth.

Get involved

Read more about the STFC DeepTech Catalyst and its programmes, and how to get involved.