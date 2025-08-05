UK Spectrum Policy Forum commissions Real Wireless to lead study on spectrum sharing between TN-NTN

The UK Spectrum Policy Forum (UK SPF) has appointed Real Wireless to undertake an independent research study examining the future of spectrum sharing between terrestrial mobile networks and non-terrestrial networks (NTNs), including Direct-to-Device (D2D) satellite services.

This study reflects the increasing interest in integrating satellite and terrestrial connectivity to support seamless, resilient, and globally accessible mobile services. The findings will look beyond the UK’s preparations for the World Radiocommunication Conference 2027 (WRC-27) and inform the development of future regulatory and technical frameworks.

Context of TN-NTN sharing

As satellite connectivity becomes increasingly central to global communications strategies, the convergence of satellite and terrestrial mobile networks is emerging as a key area of interest. WRC-27 will address several agenda items (AI 1.12, 1.13, and 1.14) that explore the use of spectrum below 3 GHz for D2D satellite communications. In parallel, Ofcom is consulting on new regulatory frameworks to enable satellite services in mobile bands and considering the future of the 2 GHz Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) spectrum.

This study responds to the growing need to understand how D2D satellite services can operate in both IMT and MSS bands, and how they can coexist with terrestrial mobile networks in a way that is technically feasible, commercially viable, and aligned with UK policy objectives.

Click here for the full press release