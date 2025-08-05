techUK
|Printable version
UK Spectrum Policy Forum commissions Real Wireless to lead study on spectrum sharing between TN-NTN
The UK Spectrum Policy Forum (UK SPF) has appointed Real Wireless to undertake an independent research study examining the future of spectrum sharing between terrestrial mobile networks and non-terrestrial networks (NTNs), including Direct-to-Device (D2D) satellite services.
This study reflects the increasing interest in integrating satellite and terrestrial connectivity to support seamless, resilient, and globally accessible mobile services. The findings will look beyond the UK’s preparations for the World Radiocommunication Conference 2027 (WRC-27) and inform the development of future regulatory and technical frameworks.
Context of TN-NTN sharing
As satellite connectivity becomes increasingly central to global communications strategies, the convergence of satellite and terrestrial mobile networks is emerging as a key area of interest. WRC-27 will address several agenda items (AI 1.12, 1.13, and 1.14) that explore the use of spectrum below 3 GHz for D2D satellite communications. In parallel, Ofcom is consulting on new regulatory frameworks to enable satellite services in mobile bands and considering the future of the 2 GHz Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) spectrum.
This study responds to the growing need to understand how D2D satellite services can operate in both IMT and MSS bands, and how they can coexist with terrestrial mobile networks in a way that is technically feasible, commercially viable, and aligned with UK policy objectives.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/uk-spectrum-policy-forum-commissions-real-wireless-to-lead-study-on-spectrum-sharing-between-terrestrial-and-non-terrestrial-networks.html
Latest News from
techUK
Government publishes its Small Business Plan04/08/2025 16:05:00
Headline commitments include legislation to end late payments to SMEs.
Breaking Barriers: Creating Pathways for Women in Data04/08/2025 10:25:00
In 2024, Purple Beard partnered with Virgin Media O2 Business to launch a social value pilot project aimed at equipping women - either unemployed or returning to the workforce - with essential data skills. This initiative was designed to support underrepresented talent in London into tech careers, while advancing gender inclusion in the digital economy.
Unlocking the potential of Industrial AI: The UK's path to greater growth and productivity31/07/2025 11:25:00
Throughout history, transformative technologies have reshaped entire civilizations and economic systems.
What’s next for the UK Government’s connectivity ambitions – Progress on the Shared Rural Network and Project Gigabit31/07/2025 10:25:00
Delivering fast, reliable AND ubiquitous coverage across the UK has long been a national priority, first announced in the Levelling Up White Paper and the Wireless Infrastructure Strategy for fixed and mobile networks respectively. With the release of new performance data from Building Digital UK (BDUK) and updates from the Shared Rural Network (SRN) programme, it’s a timely moment to take stock of where we are and what’s coming next.
A turning point for water – what the Cunliffe Review means for tech and resilience in the sector31/07/2025 09:25:00
The Independent Water Commission, led by Sir Jon Cunliffe, released its landmark final report in July 2025 – a comprehensive and uncompromising vision for a reset of the UK water sector. Following extensive consultation, including thousands of responses to its call for evidence, the report sets out 88 recommendations across strategic planning, regulation, infrastructure, company governance, and environmental performance.
Introducing techUK's New Data Vision Series: A Deep Dive into Data-Driven Innovation30/07/2025 11:25:00
techUK is thrilled to unveil an exciting new addition to our AI and Data programming - ourData Vision Series - bringing together some of the brightest minds in data analytics to explore cutting-edge developments, emerging trends, and the transformative potential of data-driven innovation on the UK's economy and society.
HMRC release Transformation roadmap outlining key measures to leverage AI for a future reformed tax system29/07/2025 11:25:00
On Monday, HMRC released their long awaited transformation roadmap.
techUK’s Market Access Brief: International Opportunities for tech companies28/07/2025 16:25:00
See upcoming events, opportunities, news, and updates from techUK's International Trade Programme…
UK–India Free Trade Agreement: What It Means for the UK Tech Sector28/07/2025 11:15:00
After more than three and a half years of negotiations, the UK–India Free Trade Agreement (FTA) was signed on 24 July 2025. It marks a major step forward for India’s trade policy - its most ambitious bilateral deal to date - and is a significant geopolitical signal for the UK as well.