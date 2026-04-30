UK Spectrum Policy Forum commissions study on spectrum landscape for lunar communications

Shaping the rules for communications to the Moon and beyond.

The UK Spectrum Policy Forum has commissioned Real Wireless to map the radio spectrum landscape for lunar communications – positioning the UK as a principal architect of the international frameworks that will govern cislunar operations for decades to come.

The Moon is no longer a distant ambition. Over the coming decade, a wave of civil, commercial and scientific missions will converge on lunar orbit and the lunar surface and every one of them will depend on radio spectrum to communicate, navigate and operate safely. Yet the international rules governing how that spectrum should be used, coordinated and protected remain, at best, fragmentary.

That is the challenge at the heart of a new study the UK Spectrum Policy Forum (UK SPF) has commissioned from Real Wireless, one of the UK's foremost independent wireless advisory firms. The study will run over approximately three months, with a final report aimed at publication by the UK SPF Plenary in July 2026.

Why this study matters now

The global lunar communications relay market is growing rapidly, and the UK is already at its forefront. The UK-funded Lunar Pathfinder mission is set to launch in 2026 as the world's first dedicated lunar relay spacecraft, and the European Space Agency's Moonlight programme is targeting a 2029 launch. Internationally, the ITU's World Radiocommunication Conference 2027 (WRC-27) has placed lunar spectrum on its agenda through Agenda Item 1.15 and Resolution 680 (WRC-23), opening a defined window for the global community to establish proper allocations.

The UK has both the opportunity and the obligation to act. Early, credible engagement with the ITU, CEPT and the Space Frequency Coordination Group (SFCG) will allow the UK to shape rules that enable commercial opportunity, protect scientific uses such as radio astronomy, and ensure interference-free operations across an increasingly crowded cislunar environment.

What the study will cover

The research is structured around five interconnected work areas, each addressing a distinct dimension of the lunar spectrum challenge:

Spectrum requirements and coexistence. A comprehensive mapping of medium- and long-term spectrum needs across all mission types from safety-critical Extravehicular Activity (EVA) communications and local surface networks through to orbital crosslinks and emerging cislunar positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) services. The analysis will assess coexistence with existing terrestrial and satellite services including IMT, FSS, MSS and radio astronomy. Spectrum band suitability and gap analysis. An evaluation of candidate frequency bands against technical suitability, propagation characteristics and regulatory availability, benchmarked against international technical frameworks for cislunar communications, and cross-referenced with current ITU, CEPT and SFCG positions. Far-side and Shielded Zone coordination. The lunar far side presents a unique dual challenge: it is the most radio-quiet environment accessible to humanity, making it invaluable for radio astronomy, yet enabling any mission there requires relay satellites that inherently introduce radio emissions into that environment. The study will develop a coordination framework that protects scientific operations while enabling mission-critical communications. Licensing, coordination and regulatory reform. A review of existing licensing models with concrete recommendations for licence conditions, enforcement mechanisms and updates to ITU, CEPT and SFCG processes. The UK's existing regulatory architecture under the Space Industry Act 2018 and the Outer Space Act 1986 provides a foundation, but the study will identify where it needs to evolve to keep pace with multi-operator cislunar activity. UK industry and R&D landscape. An audit of UK companies and research activities in cislunar communications, with recommendations for how industry, government and Ofcom can collaborate more effectively to accelerate innovation and deployment.

What the UK stands to gain

The UK's position in cislunar space is stronger than its operational footprint alone might suggest. But that influence must be exercised now, before the window of WRC-27 closes and international norms become set.

With that in mind, the study will identify where UK-led domestic licensing conditions and where those positions can be carried most effectively into ITU, CEPT and SFCG proceedings.

The UK SPF looks forward to sharing the findings with its members and the wider spectrum community ahead of the July 2026 Plenary. In the meantime, stakeholders with relevant expertise or interest in contributing to the study are encouraged to get in touch with the SPF Secretariat.