UK speech at the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty, High Level Debate

Chris Elmore MP, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State (Multilateral, Human Rights, Latin America, Caribbean) yesterday delivered the UK's speech at the Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty High-Level Debate on Mobilising Finance in Doha, Qatar.

Thank you to the Alliance for convening this crucial meeting, and to Brazil for their continued leadership.

Our collective efforts to act against hunger and poverty matter more than ever in a turbulent world.

Let us be honest.

Keeping pace with the scale of the challenge requires a new approach.

That is why the UK is acting and changing how we work.

We’re moving from donor to long-term investor, partnering with countries to unlock agri-food growth, build resilient food systems, and mobilise private capital.

We’re shifting from delivering services to helping countries build systems that last, drawing on UK expertise to support locally led solutions.

And that’s why we are a steadfast supporter of the Alliance and a proud vice chair.

Because it offers a new model for international cooperation - demand-led, country-owned, and focused on delivery.

And at the heart of that model is a razor-sharp focus on delivering better value for money through better coordination, so that every penny is helping those in need.

These fast-track partnerships are already showing what is possible and they are exactly the kind of locally-driven, inclusive and impact-focused partnerships we need more of.

I’m pleased to share that the UK is helping deliver just that.

In Ethiopia, we’re providing technical assistance to boost livestock productivity and rural incomes.

In Zambia, we signed a Poverty Reduction Pledge last year.

And today I’m delighted to announce the launch of a new six-year Zambia Poverty Reduction Programme, worth up to almost 40 million pounds.

This will strengthen social protection systems that build climate resilience and help families find pathways out of poverty.

And that’s not all.

We are delivering on our commitments and leveraging more private funds for agri-business.

Today, I am pleased to announce a new UK match-fund - through the Common Fund for Commodities - to support small, sustainable agribusinesses across sub-Saharan Africa.

This is part of an exciting portfolio of UK agrifood innovative finance.

These are not isolated projects, but part of a broader shift towards smarter, more strategic partnerships and investments.

Now, while the UK remains a major ODA provider, we know that public finance alone will not be enough.

So the UK is supporting reform of the global financial system and better integration of funding streams.

We co-sponsored the Sevilla Platform for Action on financing for Sustainable Development Goals 1 and 2 and are providing senior expertise to design pooled mechanisms, so we all get more for our money, in the right places.

Let me end by once again applauding Brazil for their leadership in driving global action on hunger and poverty.

It is now up to all of us to build a system that works for the poorest and keeps hunger and poverty at the heart of our global agenda.