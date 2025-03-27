Scottish Government
UK spending cuts ‘risk harm to most vulnerable’
Finance Secretary responds to Spring Statement.
Spending cuts announced by the Chancellor risk harming some of the most vulnerable people in society, Finance Secretary Shona Robison has said.
Responding to the Spring Statement, Ms Robison said:
“Yesterday’s statement from the Chancellor will see austerity cuts being imposed on some of the most vulnerable people in our society. The UK Government appears to be trying to balance its books on the backs of disabled people.
“Not content with these cuts, the UK Government is still expected to short-change Scotland’s public services on additional employer National Insurance costs to the tune of hundreds of millions of pounds. This will be felt in public services that people rely on up and down the country - services such as our NHS, GPs, dentists, social care providers, and universities.
“The UK Government’s choice to increase defence investment is welcome, but its choices to shortchange public services and deliver austerity cuts to some of the most vulnerable are deplorable.”
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/uk-spending-cuts-risk-harm-to-most-vulnerable/
