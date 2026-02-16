Ministry of Defence
UK spends over £400 million on long-range weapons as cooperation scales up with European allies
UK will spend over £400 million this financial year on hypersonic and long-range weapons including joint projects with France, Germany, and Italy.
The UK is scaling up cooperation with key European allies to develop new long-range precision and hypersonic weapons, with spending on projects set to exceed £400 million this financial year.
Britain is progressing the Stratus joint missile programme with France and Italy – leading the work to develop a next generation stealth replacement to the Storm Shadow missile.
Stratus, which is developing both stealth and high-speed missile variants, already sustains over 1,300 high-skilled jobs in the UK. The new missiles will be able to defeat high-value targets, destroy enemy ships, and suppress enemy air defences.
At the same time, Britian’s new long-range weapon programme with Germany is progressing rapidly with a new joint study phase about to begin, accelerating both future stealth and hypersonic weapons. This follows the landmark UK-Germany Trinity House Agreement signed within the first months of this Government in 2024.
The new system – known as Deep Precision Strike – will have a range of over 2,000 km and be among the most advanced systems ever designed by the UK, coming into service in the 2030s. Long-range weapons are crucial to protecting the UK and our allies and boosting NATO deterrence.
The government has committed to the largest sustained increase in defence spending since the end of the Cold War – hitting 2.6% of GDP from 2027 – to ensure that Britain and our allies are safe.
Defence Secretary John Healey MP said:
To meet this new era of rising threats, we need hard power, strong alliances and sure diplomacy.
We can see from the war in Ukraine the decisive impact of long-range precision weapons, so the UK is stepping up, investing more than £400 million for long-range and hypersonic weapons this year.
Alongside Germany, France and Italy, we will deliver the cutting-edge weapons that will keep the UK and NATO safe, boost deterrence, and build a new deal for European security.
Hypersonic weapons investment this year also includes funding for developing critical technologies, ground and flight testing, as well as significant funding for academic skills and training including funding post-graduate study.
The Defence Secretary is expected to discuss these projects and deepening industrial cooperation during crucial meetings with European and international allies at the Munich Security Conference.
This ramped up missile cooperation by European allies comes as Russia’s aggression in Ukraine continues. In early February, UK Defence Intelligence confirmed that Russia conducted a major multi-axis and multi-weapon strike on Ukraine, using long range bombers, hypersonic missiles, over 60 ballistic and cruise missiles, and 450 one-way attack drones.
The Defence Secretary is expected to talk to allies during a series of bilateral meetings at the Munich Security Conference about boosting support for Ukraine, defending Europe against growing Russian threats, and enhancing industrial partnerships with key allies and partners.
