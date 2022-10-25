UK SPF announces new Steering Board leadership

Luigi Ardito has been elevated to Chair of the Steering Board of the UK Spectrum Policy Forum, from his previous role as Vice Chair of the Steering Board.

Stuart Cooke joined the Leadership Team as Vice Chair of the Steering Board.

The new team will drive forward the strategic aims to maximise the contribution of spectrum to UK ambitions on economic growth and societal improvements.

Both appointments were confirmed at the last Steering Board meeting in early October.

Ardito is a Senior Director, Government Affairs, Qualcomm Europe, Inc. He is also the Chairman of Digital Europe Spectrum Group and member of the GSA Spectrum management team.

On his new role, Ardito commented:

It is an honour and delight to be elevated as Chair of the UK SPF Steering Board. The work of this group has never been more crucial at a time when the UK's spectrum is experiencing exciting developments and I look forward to collaborating with Stuart Cooke to advance the group's efforts.

Luigi Ardito, Chair of the Steering Board – UK SPF

Cooke is the current Chair of the GSA’s Global Spectrum Team and Director of Samsung’s Spectrum & Industry Affairs. He previously held a variety of roles including UK government 3G auction team, Nokia standards & regulatory affairs, 4G pioneer start-up Flarion Technologies, and business development for Qualcomm Europe.

Stuart Cooke said:

Its great to be part of this industry activity, working with Government and Ofcom, to help keep the UK at the forefront of global wireless technology innovation such as 6G

Stuart Cooke, Vice Chair – UK SPF

