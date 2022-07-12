UK SPF commissions study into spectrum market mechanisms

The UK Spectrum Policy Forum has appointed management consultancy Analysys Mason to produce a comprehensive independent report into market mechanisms to help inform decisions made by the UK regulator, government, and legislators, in determining what the next decades of spectrum regulation should look like.

Since market mechanisms were introduced into the spectrum management framework in 2002 with the publication of ‘The Cave Report’, market-based approaches to managing spectrum have been progressively applied to the regulation of mobile spectrum over the past twenty years.

The ambition for the study is to contribute to the creation of a consensus across government, Ofcom, and industry, on what future role market-based approaches – namely spectrum auctions, spectrum pricing and spectrum trading – should play in meeting future challenges, including supporting further evolutions of 5G and 6G.

Leading economist Professor Martin Cave – key author of ‘The Cave Report’ – will work with Analysys Mason to provide additional insight on the original philosophy for ‘market mechanisms’, and the rationale for the proposed approaches when introduced twenty years ago, compared to now.

The lines of inquiry will include how effectively the market mechanisms deliver spectrum efficiency, their impact on UK wireless innovation, and how level the playing field is between different mobile spectrum users.

Work for the study is now underway and will begin reporting in the autumn.

Call for evidence

If any individuals or organisations have useful evidence and is willing to share it with Analysys Mason, please get in touch with manuel.rascado-marti@techuk.org.

Of particular interest are the changes that have occurred over the past 20 years that have impacted the market mechanisms and what that impact has been. Please note that we are seeking to gather data and evidence rather than views, and we would like to send them to the consultants as background information for them to draw upon.

The deadline for submitting such helpful contributions is Monday, 18 July 2022.