UK SPF Invitation to Tender: AI for spectrum management

The project aims to understand the impacts of AI on existing licensing processes and anticipates its broader adoption in future 6G networks, which could have significant regulatory and policy implications. The study will analyze various technologies and processes necessary for deploying AI in spectrum management, including conducting a cost-benefit analysis for implementation by the UK communications regulator, Ofcom. This analysis will consider the costs to stakeholders, the model for risk allocation, and the responsibilities that come with implementing AI technology in licensing and spectrum management.

Collaboration is a crucial aspect of the study, especially concerning the commercial viability and data considerations of launching AI-based spectrum management solutions. The project will assess the business case for these solutions, taking into account the costs of ensuring resilience and security. Consultants are expected to compare international trials and objectives with the UK's unique capabilities, providing insights into the UK's regulatory landscape and the potential returns from efficient, interference-free spectrum usage. The study aims to determine the specific AI algorithms suitable for the UK context and the societal benefits they could bring.

The research project seeks to address several key questions, including identifying relevant AI implementations for spectrum management over the next 5-10 years, evaluating the associated benefits and justifications for adoption, and determining the necessary data and steps for practical implementation. It will also explore the regulatory and policy implications of AI in spectrum management, the commercial viability of such systems, and the costs and timescales for implementation. Additionally, the project will assess the trade-offs between efficiency gains for Ofcom and the industry costs of developing and deploying these AI technologies, as well as the potential for collaboration fostered through AI adoption in spectrum management.

